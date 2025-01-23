Restored California Spanish Home in LA's Melrose District Comes to Market

363 N Kings Road, Los Angeles, CA 90048

The design respects its Spanish architectural roots while offering the functionality and sophistication today's buyers seek.” — Safir Shamsi

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A beautifully restored California Spanish bungalow in the highly sought-after Melrose District has been listed for $2,580,000. Situated at 363 N Kings Road, this exquisite property offers a blend of timeless architectural design and modern functionality. With 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 2,000 square feet of living space, it represents a rare opportunity to own a piece of Los Angeles history reimagined for contemporary living.

Co-listed by Safir Shamsi of Rodeo Realty, a seasoned real estate professional with over a decade of experience curating luxury residential properties, the home showcases unparalleled attention to detail. From its original stenciled beams and glazed terracotta range hood to a resort-like primary suite and a detached bonus studio, the property is a perfect marriage of vintage charm and modern amenities. "This home exemplifies what I love about Los Angeles real estate—the opportunity to connect people with properties that evoke both history and innovation," Shamsi explains. "The design respects its Spanish architectural roots while offering the functionality and sophistication today's buyers seek."

The home’s location is equally as compelling as its design, positioned moments away from Beverly Grove's premier shopping and dining destinations. Gated and hedged for privacy, the property boasts a spacious courtyard ideal for entertaining, a chef’s kitchen, and a lush backyard that promises a serene escape from the city’s hustle and bustle.

For inquiries about 363 N Kings Road, contact Safir Shamsi of Rodeo Realty at 310.400.2046 or via email at safir@shamsiproperties.com. You can also contact the co-listing agent Alexa Kort at 310.892.7563 or alexa@alexakort.com

Explore more of Safir Shamsi’s listings at safirshamsi.rodeore.com.

Photography by Gavin Cater / @caterphotography.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.