Disaster Recovery Center in McDuffie County to Close Permanently Jan. 25

The Disaster Recovery Center in McDuffie County is set to close permanently at 6 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 25. It is currently open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday through Saturday.

The recovery center is at this location:

McDuffie County

Thomson Depot

111 Railroad St.

Thomson, GA 30824

Residents can visit any open center. They can find the center closest to them by going to fema.gov/drc. All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology.

FEMA provides help to all disaster survivors, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, religion, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. Our top priority is ensuring that disaster assistance is reaching people in need.

If you are in an affected county, you are encouraged to apply for FEMA disaster assistance. You can online apply at DisasterAssistance.gov. You can also apply using the FEMA App for mobile devices or calling toll-free 800-621-3362. The telephone line is open every day and help is available in most languages. Survivors can also contact the Georgia Call Center at 678-547-2861 Monday through Saturday for assistance with their application.

For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to FEMA Accessible: Applying for Individual Assistance - YouTube.

For the latest information about Georgia’s recovery, visit fema.gov/helene/georgia and fema.gov/disaster/4821. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or follow FEMA on social media at: FEMA Blog on fema.gov, @FEMA or @FEMAEspanol on X, FEMA or FEMA Espanol on Facebook, @FEMA on Instagram, and via FEMA YouTube channel.