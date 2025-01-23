DPH Observes National Maternal Health Awareness Day

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Jan. 23, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. — National Maternal Health Awareness Day is Thursday, Jan. 23, and the South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is emphasizing the need to understand and address the causes of maternal deaths, most of which are preventable.

South Carolina ranks 8th highest for maternal mortality in the United States. In 2020, South Carolina saw a 16.3% decrease in the overall pregnancy mortality rates. However, the racial disparity gap widened, with Black women dying at four times the rate of White women. Many of these deaths occur during the year after delivery, a time during which new mothers go through various emotional and physical changes.

"It's encouraging to see a decline in pregnancy-related deaths in our state, as we did in 2020,” said Danielle Wingo, DPH Bureau of Maternal and Child Health Director. “However, there is an urgent need to enhance our prevention efforts considering South Carolina's ranking in the nation and the disparities in maternal outcomes.”

According to the 2024 South Carolina Maternal Morbidity and Mortality Review Committee (SCMMMRC) Legislative Brief, more than 80% of pregnancy-related deaths were preventable. The leading causes of pregnancy-related deaths from 2018 to 2020 were:

Mental Health Conditions including substance use disorders Thrombotic Embolism (blood clots in large blood vessels) Cardiomyopathy (the heart muscle is unable to pump blood as effectively)

DPH is bringing attention to pregnancy-related health concerns and focused on decreasing the state’s maternal mortality rate through several different projects. Additionally, the SCMMMRC meets quarterly to review identified pregnancy-related deaths and develop actionable strategies for prevention and intervention, which is shared through a yearly legislative report, presentations and webinars.

DPH also manages the state’s Pregnancy Risk Assessment Monitoring System (PRAMS) survey. Around 200 PRAMS surveys are mailed out monthly to women who have recently given birth. The survey collects valuable data on maternal behaviors, attitudes and social and societal factors that contribute to health before, during and shortly after pregnancy and delivery. This information is used to monitor trends in maternal health, assess needs across the state, support policy changes and develop program initiatives to improve birth outcomes for mothers and children.

DPH is also a partner in the South Carolina Birth Outcomes Initiative, a collaborative effort to improve outcomes for pregnant women and infants in the state that includes more than 100 public, private and non-profit stakeholders, led by the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (SCDHHS). SCDHHS was recently awarded a grant from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to invest in improving maternal health care for South Carolinians enrolled in the Healthy Connections Medicaid program. Through the grant, CMS will award $17 million over a 10-year period to implement the Transforming Maternal Health (TMaH) Model, which is designed to focus exclusively on improving maternal health care for those enrolled in Medicaid.

In 2023, the federal Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) awarded DPH a five-year State Maternal Health Innovation Grant. The grant focuses on activities to improve maternal health outcomes, including establishing a Maternal Health Task Force, improving access to maternal care services, improving data collection and reporting and promoting culturally appropriate educational materials and resources.

DPH encourages the following prevention measures for pregnant women: Stay up to date with all prenatal and post-pregnancy care, avoid use of tobacco, alcohol, and other illicit drugs, and learn the CDC’s Hear Her Urgent Maternal Warning Signs and seek help immediately if they experience any of the symptoms. We also recommend sharing the Hear Her information with your partner and other family and friends as appropriate. Help with tobacco cessation is available at no cost at the SC Tobacco Quitline (1-800-QUIT-NOW).

Additionally, pregnant and postpartum women experiencing mental health concerns such as depression or anxiety can call or text the National Maternal Mental Health Hotline at 1-833-TLC-MAMA (1-833-852-6262).

