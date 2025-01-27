FourTwenty Collections Gives New Mexico First Full-Service Restaurant within Cannabis Retail, Consumption Center

Marvina Thomas, founder and CEO of FourTwenty Collections. The design and purpose of the lounge reflect Thomas’ philosophy of empowerment, with themes that celebrate the cannabis plant’s origins and encourage self-confidence and positivity.

LAS CRUCES, NM, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FourTwenty Collections of Las Cruces gives New Mexico the first full-service restaurant within a cannabis retail and consumption center.With The Lit Café and Consumption Lounge, Fourtwenty Collections now offers patrons a unique all-in-one concept with a full-service restaurant, dispensary, consumption lounge, and special event center. No other consumption facility in New Mexico has a complete restaurant where patrons can get a full meal.Diners at the Lit Café can enjoy an infused biscochito shake, a salad and a green chile burger for a New Mexico-inspired meal. The Café satisfies taco cravings on Tuesdays. During Fight Night watch parties, a dozen wings will keep diners full even if their favorite fighter loses. Nachos with green chile, beef and cheese will prep patrons for an exciting night of bingo.The Lit Café will continue adding infused drinks and food to its menu to evolve into an elevated dining experience beyond typical fast food.Few states have a true all-in-one facility. Most describe them as “rather sterile” and “not an inviting place to hang out.”“The Lit Café & Consumption Lounge inside FourTwenty Las Cruces, offers more than the average restaurant or dispensary,” says Marvina Thomas, CEO & founder of FourTwenty Collections. “You’ll find a welcoming environment for the community to connect and enjoy themselves with food and drinks in an inclusive place to imbibe or learn about cannabis.”According to Thomas, attendees will find a unique gathering spot designed for social and professional activities. The 7,000 sq. ft. venue will host events such as open mic nights, comedy shows, and karaoke. Available for private gatherings, locals have begun booking social engagements, including bridal showers, celebrations, and business meetings.The design and purpose of the lounge reflect Thomas’ philosophy of empowerment, with themes that celebrate the cannabis plant’s origins and encourage self-confidence and positivity. FourTwenty Dispensary’s interior features murals by local artists, highlighting the creativity and culture of Las Cruces. The outdoor patio area adds to the overall charm of the space.Since founding the woman- and minority-owned cannabis company in 2016, Thomas has grown the FourTwenty Collections from CBD-infused bars of soap to a brand known for its diverse THC and CBD product offerings. However, the soul of Thomas’ company includes a strong mission and commitment to community well-being through buy-give initiatives for nonprofit Start Living Inc . and Trinity Care Services . FourTwenty Collections of Las Cruces was named Emerging Business of the Year in 2023 and continues making significant contributions to the Las Cruces and El Paso communities.For more information, visit www.fourtwenty-collections.com or follow @fourtwenty_collections on social media.###About FourTwenty Collections Las Cruces:Founded by Marvina Thomas, FourTwenty Collections of Las Cruces is a fully licensed, woman- and minority-owned cannabis company. With a mission to provide herbal products for the “modern god and goddess,” the dispensary, consumption lounge and café serve the public at 523 E. Idaho Avenue in Las Cruces.The FourTwenty Collections portfolio includes FourTwenty Skincare, FourTwenty Fashion and the Goddess Boutique, all headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.FourTwenty Collections gives back to underrepresented communities by donating and partnering with the 501(c)3 nonprofit, Start Living Inc., to help people suffering from mental health and addiction get treatment to recover and successfully reenter society.To learn more, visit fourtwenty-collections.com ​and follow @fourtwenty_collections on social media.

