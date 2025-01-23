Author Parker Kelly Releases Second Installment of Mystery Series 'The Sullivan Detective Agency'

Author Parker Kelly THE SULLIVAN DETECTIVE AGENCY: DOUBLE TROUBLE THE CASTLE QUEST (PART-II)

The Sullivan Detective Agency: Double Trouble – The Castle Quest(Part II) follows the Sullivan twins as they unravel eerie mysteries in an ancient Irish castle.

This story celebrates curiosity, resilience, and teamwork as the Sullivan twins and their friends uncover the secrets hidden within the castle walls.” — Parker Kelly

NATALIA, TX, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parker Kelly, an author known for crafting compelling mystery and adventure stories, announces the release of The Sullivan Detective Agency: Double Trouble - The Castle Quest (Part II). This second installment in the series follows the Sullivan twins, Carter and Cooper, as they embark on a summer trip to Ireland, where intrigue and danger await them.The Story:The Sullivan twins, Carter and Cooper, travel to Ireland with their neighbor, retired detective Amos Murphy, for a summer adventure. They arrive at the Murphy family castle, an ancient structure steeped in history and surrounded by eerie tales. Soon, the boys sense that the castle holds many hidden secrets.While exploring the castle and its vast grounds, the twins encounter local siblings Ciara and Finley O'Brien. The four quickly bond and form an investigative team, unraveling mysterious events. Their curiosity deepens when they discover strange occurrences near the castle, including sightings of a shadowy wolf-like creature.The group stumbles upon an old map revealing hidden rooms and passageways within the castle. Their explorations uncover forgotten parts of the castle, leading to discoveries of historical artifacts and unsettling clues. The eerie atmosphere intensifies as the friends sense they are being watched by an unknown presence.Strange sounds, ghostly apparitions, and mysterious disturbances keep the young detectives on edge. Their investigations uncover ties to local folklore, including legends of a púca—a mischievous spirit—and a history of unexplained phenomena. Each clue adds to the puzzle, but the truth remains just out of reach.The group's determination leads them into the surrounding forest, where they find fresh tracks hinting at a human-wolf hybrid. They follow the trail but face obstacles, including cryptic warnings and unsettling encounters. Despite growing unease, they remain committed to uncovering the mystery hidden within the castle's walls.As they delve deeper, the young detectives discover connections between the strange events and the castle's long-standing history. Suspicion grows about those they thought they could trust. With Amos's guidance, they piece together fragments of the mystery, unaware of how much danger still lurks around them.Motivation Behind the Book:Kelly's background in creative writing and her passion for mystery shines through in this novel, which combines a well-researched setting with a story that celebrates curiosity and teamwork. The characters' experiences emphasize resilience and critical thinking as they work together to unravel the truth behind haunting occurrences and cryptic clues.About the Author:Parker Kelly has a diverse background that includes extensive training in Emergency Medical Services at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio. She studied English Literature and Creative Writing at St. Mary’s University. With over two decades of experience in the airline industry, Kelly has trained new hires, organized group travel, and handled IT tasks. In addition to her career in writing, she owns a fitness company specializing in strength and conditioning.Availability: Available on Amazon and the Author's Website https://parkerkellybooks.com/ , 'The Sullivan Detective Agency: Double Trouble - The Castle Quest (Part II)' offers an engaging blend of mystery, adventure, and camaraderie set in the mystical landscape of Ireland.Contact Information:For more information, interviews, or inquiries, please contact:

