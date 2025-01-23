Unlock the Secrets to Wellness with 'Healthier Living' by Dr. James Jones

James Jones, MD, PhD, MHA Healthier Living

TX, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atticus Publishing proudly presents Dr. James Jones, MD, PhD, MHA, has written Healthier Living , a thought-provoking guide that emphasizes the importance of wisdom in achieving true wellness. As the title suggests, the book illuminates the path to living beyond wellness, focusing on how wisdom—defined as the knowledge of what actions to take or avoid in various situations—is essential for maintaining both physical and mental health.In Healthier Living, Dr. Jones blends practical advice with a personalized approach, helping readers understand the choices they must make in specific scenarios. The book covers a wide range of topics, including fall prevention, safer driving, maximizing the benefits of medications, protecting against age-related diseases, and slowing the aging process. Each subject is presented in a concise format, allowing readers to learn about important health issues in just 30 minutes.The idea behind Healthier Living stems from Dr. Jones' long-standing commitment to improving the health and longevity of others. His career in academic medicine focused on upgrading medical care and teaching others to do the same. He has long been concerned about the low level of health literacy in the United States, which currently stands at only 12%. This motivated him to write the book as a resource to improve health literacy and empower individuals to live healthier, longer lives.The central message of Healthier Living is to optimize health by focusing on the most important physical and mental health issues that prevent the body from achieving wellbeing. By presenting research-backed facts and strategic health planning, Dr. Jones offers readers actionable advice to improve their lifestyles.Dr. Jones is well-qualified to offer this guidance, having spent decades in medicine and health education. He was an honor society student in medical school and earned a PhD in Cell Biology. He has taught and conducted research at several medical schools and written over 400 medical articles and five books. In retirement, he continues to share his knowledge through articles such as his Health Matters columns in local magazines.In addition to Healthier Living, Dr. Jones is the author of Live Better While You Age and three medical ethics books: Surgical Ethics, The Ethics of a Surgical Practice, and The Ethics of Managed Care, Professional Integrity, and Patient Rights. His extensive expertise and dedication to public health make him a trusted voice in the field.Healthier Living is a valuable resource for anyone looking to take a wiser, more informed approach to their health. It is available for purchase on Amazon and other online retailers. For more information, visit Dr. Jones' website at www.drjimshealthtips.com

