New Book Empowers Believers to Walk Boldly in Their Faith

“We Have Dominion, We Have Power, and We Have Authority!” by Pastor Imolyn V. Whitehill Offers a Stirring Call to Action for Christians at Every Stage

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pastor Imolyn V. Whitehill, a seasoned spiritual leader with more than 30 years of experience in pastoral ministry, has released a powerful and timely book titled We Have Dominion, We Have Power, and We Have Authority! Designed to strengthen and inspire both new believers and seasoned Christians, this book is a bold reminder of the spiritual inheritance and mission God has placed upon His people.Pastor Whitehill, a retired Detroit Public School science teacher with a master’s degree in science education and a former Detroit Police Chaplain, shares her deep insights and decades of ministerial wisdom in this motivating work. After years of faithfully guiding her congregation, a moment of divine inspiration struck her while studying the book of Acts. That moment sparked the vision for this book.“I sat and read the book of Acts, and I thought of the state of our churches today,” says Pastor Whitehill. “God reminded me: He did not call or send us unprepared. We are equipped for greatness. This book is my way of encouraging the body of Christ to rise up and walk in the power we’ve already been given.”With a unique blend of scriptural depth and practical encouragement, We Have Dominion, We Have Power, and We Have Authority! is more than a devotional—it’s a clarion call for Christians to live purposefully and boldly in the authority God has granted them.Whether you're just beginning your walk of faith or you’re longing to grow deeper in spiritual power and awareness, this book will reignite your passion to fulfill your God-given purpose.We Have Dominion, We Have Power, and We Have Authority! is now available online and in select bookstores.________________________________________About the Author:Pastor Imolyn V. Whitehill has served in ministry for over three decades. A retired educator and a former police chaplain, she brings a wealth of life experience and spiritual insight to her writing. Pastor Whitehill stepped away from other professional roles to fully commit to her calling as a pastor and spiritual mentor.

