New Book Explores Controversial Legal Dispute Involving LDS Law Firm

The Mormon Mafia and ME by Brett L. Eliason Investigates a Controversial Family Estate Case

SALT LAKE, UT, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A compelling new release, The Mormon Mafia and ME by Brett L. Eliason, presents a deeply personal and meticulously documented account of a contested $250 million estate involving one of Utah’s most prominent law firms. The book is generating conversation among readers interested in estate law, trust management, and institutional transparency.According to Eliason, a former Vice President at Zions Bank and MBA graduate from the University of Utah, his family’s trust—comprised of real estate and oil-related assets—was mismanaged following its transfer to legal custody in 2013. The firm at the center of the controversy is Kirton McConkie, a well-known legal representative of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. These claims were later brought before the United States District Court for the District of Utah under Case No. 2:23-cv-00785, which was dismissed on May 29, 2024, without a hearing or jury trial. By the time of Max Eliason’s passing in October 2024, Eliason asserts that the firm could not account for a single dollar of the estate.Eliason claims the trust’s assets became untraceable after being transferred and further alleges that internal legal practices enabled changes to key documents without proper transparency or oversight. He refers to this alleged mechanism as “The Old Switcheroo”—a term he uses to describe what he believes are deceptive modifications to estate agreements. No formal findings of wrongdoing have been issued against the firm, and Eliason acknowledges that his calls for a broader investigation remain unanswered.In The Mormon Mafia and ME, Eliason shares years of documentation and firsthand experience, weaving together legal analysis, personal narrative, and advocacy for reform. He proposes legislation requiring annual independent audits of legal trusts to ensure fiduciary accountability and prevent abuse—especially among vulnerable populations such as the elderly.What makes the book stand out isn't just the depth of the allegations, but the courage of its author. Eliason refuses any out-of-court settlement, driven instead by a mission to expose systemic abuse of the elderly and promote legislation that would require annual audits of all legal trusts, just as banks are required to undergo.As one reviewer put it:“Back to this book, it goes to show you how leadership will close ranks and protect their own… this book outlines how the LDS leadership doesn't take accountability with their scandals, they close ranks, just like the mob.”For readers of true crime, religious corruption, and legal injustice, The Mormon Mafia and ME is more than a book—it’s a public reckoning.ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Brett L. Eliason is a banking executive turned whistleblower. After serving as Vice President of Zions Bank for over 17 years, he now dedicates his life to exposing legal corruption and advocating for trust law reform. His work seeks to protect the vulnerable and ensure justice is not reserved only for the powerful.---------------------------------------Law Firm Contact (As Required for Public Disclosure):Kirton McConkie50 E South Temple St #400Salt Lake City, UT 84111Phone: (801) 328-3600Website: www.kirtonmcconkie.com ---------------------------------------

