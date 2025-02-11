Longbow Advantage Releases Innovative New Product Offering - Rebus AI: Trend Forecasting

Trend Forecasting introduces highly accurate forecasts for labor needs, inventory demands, and shipment activities.

Rebus AI: Trend Forecasting is a game-changer for supply chain leaders. Through our early adopters, we’ve already seen a 25% return in their working hours.” — Ryan Uhlenkamp

MONTRéAL, QUéBEC, CANADA, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Longbow Advantage , the supply chain technology leader behind Rebus Analytics , is proud to announce the launch of Rebus AI: Trend Forecasting . This groundbreaking product revolutionizes warehouse operations with advanced predictive analytics, enabling supply chain leaders to transform data into informed decisions and unlock new levels of efficiency.Rebus AI: Trend Forecasting introduces highly accurate forecasts for labor needs, inventory demands, and shipment activities. By replacing manual processes with AI-driven models, this new capability enhances efficiency, mitigates risks, and ensures proactive people and inventory management. With seamless integration into existing warehouse systems, Rebus AI: Trend Forecasting provides comprehensive trend forecasting and nuanced predictions based on historical and real-time data.“Rebus AI: Trend Forecasting is a game-changer for supply chain leaders,” said Ryan Uhlenkamp, COO of Longbow Advantage. “Through our early adopters, we’ve already seen a 25% return in their working hours. This time savings allows teams to shift their focus from manual forecasting to strategically managing their labor programs and driving inefficiencies out of the operation. By harnessing predictive analytics, we’re empowering our customers to proactively navigate challenges, optimize resources, and confidently adapt to the ever-changing demands of their operations.”Longbow Advantage developed Rebus AI: Trend Forecasting in collaboration with its customers to address real-world challenges. The result is a tool that not only enhances operational efficiency but also aligns with Longbow’s core value: putting people first.“Our customers are the driving force behind everything we do,” said Connor Brady, VP of Product Development. “Rebus AI: Trend Forecasting is the culmination of our team’s dedication to creating a solution that gives warehouse operations more accurate forecasting that will boost workforce satisfaction as well as optimize costs and control risk. It integrates seamlessly with existing warehouse systems and empowers supply chain leaders to achieve their goals.”About Longbow AdvantageLongbow Advantage is a global leader in supply chain visibility and labor management technology. Rebus Analytics is an advanced solution designed to optimize warehouse and distribution center operations. By integrating real-time data from labor, automation, and inventory, Rebus provides actionable insights that enhance decision-making, improve productivity, and reduce costs. The platform leverages AI-powered forecasting and advanced analytics to deliver predictive insights, allowing businesses to proactively address challenges and improve efficiency. With a user-centric approach, Rebus ensures ease of use, scalability, and adaptability to meet the dynamic needs of modern supply chains. Trusted by leading global brands, Rebus Analytics drives operational excellence and competitive advantage.For more information about Longbow Advantage and Rebus Analytics , visit https://rebus.io/

