RE: Exit 14W Interstate 89
Interstate 89 Exit 14W is no longer congested with traffic and should be open as normal.
Please drive carefully
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
Interstate 89 Exit 14W in Burlington will have significant traffic increase due to a motorcade.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
