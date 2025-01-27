U.S. Soldiers to receive more of Elbit America's Enhanced Night Vision Goggle - Binoculars

Elbit America’s Enhanced Night Vision Goggle – Binocular includes high-performance white phosphor image intensifier tubes for better scene contrast. White phosphor delivers images in black and white detail that appears more natural to the user. DVIDS photo. Elbit America is a leader in advanced technology, solutions and sustainment for the military, commercial, and medical industries.

Our ENVG-Bs provide clarity in low-light and no-light conditions, so Soldiers can operate anytime and anywhere their mission dictates.” — Erik Fox, Vice President of Warfighter Systems at Elbit America

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elbit Systems of America (Elbit America) received a delivery order valued at more than $139 million for continued production of the Enhanced Night Vision Goggle – Binocular (ENVG-B) systems to the United States Army, along with spare parts, and logistics support. The delivery order was placed under an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (ID/IQ) contract awarded to the company in 2023 by the U.S. Army. All work will be performed out of the company’s Roanoke, Va. facility. Deliveries under the award will take place through December 2026.

“The Enhanced Night Vision Goggle – Binocular systems are must-have on the modern battlefield,” said Erik Fox, Vice President of Warfighter Systems at Elbit America. “Our ENVG-Bs provide clarity in low-light and no-light conditions, so Soldiers can operate anytime and anywhere their mission dictates.”

For decades, night vision goggles have provided Soldiers a crucial edge on the battlefield, but today’s systems go beyond simply seeing in the dark. When a Soldier uses an Elbit America ENVG-B system, they gain holistic situational awareness in all weather and visibility conditions. The systems also deliver augmented reality and passive targeting capability for improved survivability, mobility, and lethality.

Elbit America’s President and CEO Luke Savoie said, “Elbit America provides numerous solutions to the U.S. Army. From our sophisticated ENVG-Bs for dismounted Soldiers to advanced helmet mounted displays for rotorcraft pilots, our workforce is dedicated to providing troops the critical solutions they need to win in all domains.”

Elbit America has delivered more than 25,000 of the most advanced night vision binocular systems since 2020, through the U.S. Army’s ENVG-B program and the United States Marine Corps’ Squad Binocular Night Vision Goggle program.

-30-

About Elbit Systems of America, LLC

Elbit Systems of America (Elbit America), headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a leading provider of high-performance products, system solutions, and support services focused on the defense, homeland security, law enforcement, commercial aviation, and medical instrumentation markets. With facilities throughout the United States, Elbit America is dedicated to supporting those who contribute daily to the safety and security of the U.S. Elbit Systems of America, LLC is wholly owned by Elbit Systems Ltd., a global high technology company engaged in a wide range of programs for innovative defense and commercial applications.

For additional information, visit https://www.ElbitAmerica.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.