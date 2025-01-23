Limpopo Education gives update on 2025 school admission

The Limpopo Education Department is working around the clock to ease the backlog of learners who are yet to be placed. The Province has just over 1 600 learners that are yet to be placed in the four hotspot circuits; Pietersburg, Mokopane, Tzaneen and Lephalale. Majority of the applicants were not admitted last year because their applications did not meet the set criteria, but they were afforded a chance to appeal.

The Department is currently processing appeals and late applications received early this year when schools re-opened. All qualifying unplaced learners will be allocated space on or before 29th January 2025 when the headcount exercise and other logistics are finalised. Pietersburg Circuit in Polokwane has the highest number of unplaced learners for grade R,1 and 8. 33 661 learners were placed across all grades in the circuit and the remaining 816 will be processed and placed accordingly.

Parents and guardians are urged to exercise patience and allow the department to finalise the admission process. The department wishes to assure parents that all qualifying learners will be admitted within the circuits where they reside and Transport will be provided for those who will be allocated spaces outside the 5 kilometres radius.

The Department has also noted that some parents are still submitting falsified documents and fraudulent addresses to secure space for their children who are not from the feeder zones. The Department has warned parents and caregivers to desist from falsifying documents as this is a criminal act, fraudulent and can result in cases being opened with the police. Parents are cautioned not to embark on a forceful admissions of their children.

Media enquiries:

Matome Taueatsoala,

MEC’s Media Liaison Officer

Cell: 060 980 6340

Mike Maringa

Director: Communication Services

Cell: 083 729 8813 – 066 283 9117

#GovZAUpdates

#ServiceDeliveryZA