Deputy Minister Steve Letsike addresses the scourge of Gender Based Violence and Femicide at the Black Business Summit,

The Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Mmapaseka Steve Letsike, will address the scourge of Gender Gender-Based Violence and femicide crisis at the Black Business Summit on Thursday, 05 June 2025, at Kempton Park, Gauteng.

Gender-Based Violence (GBV) is a serious issue affecting women and children. Currently, South Africa has a high rate of intimate partner violence, sexual violence, and femicide, according to the recent Human Science Research Council report on the country’s state of GBVF.

The Black Business Council (BBC) is the over-arching confederation representing professional and business associations, chambers, and corporates with a membership of more than 2 million. BBC will convene the annual Black Business Summit under the theme “Socio-Economic Transformation and Inclusive Growth in the context of the Government of National Unity (GNU), G20 Presidency and the Changing Geopolitical Dynamics”. The overall purpose of the Summit is to review and interrogate policy and legislative instruments that affect overall socio-economic transformation and inclusive growth in South Africa.

Members of the media are invited to cover the event as follows:

Date: 05 June 2025

Time: 18:00

Venue: Radisson OR Tambo Hotel and Convention Centre, Kempton Park, Gauteng

Media enquiries:

Cassius Selala

Head of Communications

Cell: 060 534 0672

Nompendulo Mkhatshwa

Spokesperson - Ministry of Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities

Cell: 083 406 6496