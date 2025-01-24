Tony J. Selimi’s The Unfakeable Code® Named Finalist in Prestigious Chanticleer International Book Awards

Tony J. Selimi’s The Unfakeable Code® Named Finalist in Prestigious Chanticleer International Book Awards

The Unfakeable Code® by Tony Jeton Selimi is the Winner of the Book Excellence Award 2022

Tony J. Selimi Author of The Unfakeable Code® Named Finalist in Prestigious Chanticleer International Award

Tony Jeton Selimi with Vishen Lakhiani, Marie Diamond, and Winners at the stunning Dome at Dubai Expo

Tony J. Selimi's multi-award-winning book The Unfakeable Code® 2025 Chanticleer Book Awards Finalist, celebrated globally for excellence in literature.

Tony’s new book is a godsend to those who want to live, make a difference and be loved for who they truly are.”
— Dr. John Demartini, Human Behavioural Specialist
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Internationally acclaimed author, TEDx speaker, and transformational coach to C-Level executives, high achievers, leaders, businesses from all market sectors, and A-List celebrities, Tony J. Selimi, is thrilled to announce that his groundbreaking book, The Unfakeable Code®: Take Back Control, Lead Authentically and Live Freely on Your Terms, has moved forward from the 2024 Hearten Non-Fiction SEMI-FINALISTS to the 2024 Hearten Book Awards FINALISTS LIST for Uplifting and Inspiring Non-Fiction, a division of the prestigious Chanticleer International Book Awards (CIBAs).

This recognition, celebrated in the literary world, honours books that inspire, transform, and uplift readers globally. The Unfakeable Code® now stands among works that captivate the attention of literary agents, publishers, librarians, and film producers.

To view the complete list of finalists, visit the 2024 Hearten Book Awards Finalists.

The First-Place and Grand-Prize winners will be announced on April 5, 2025, at the Chanticleer Authors Conference banquet. Critically acclaimed author Tony J. Selimi shared about this milestone, "This recognition reflects the dedication and enthusiasm behind this book, and I am immensely grateful for this honour."

What Makes The Unfakeable Code® a must-read book on authentic living, leading, and loving?

The Unfakeable Code®, winner of the Quilly Award from the National Academy of Best Selling Authors, Book Excellence Award, and NYC Big Book Golden Award, delves into the disempowering "masks" people wear in their personal and professional lives, offering tools to:

1️⃣ Reclaim Authenticity: Transform mental and emotional obstacles into empowering choices that align with your true self.
2️⃣ Achieve Mental and Emotional Control: This book, which has been recognized with multiple global awards, is a blueprint for authentic living, personal growth, and professional success.
3️⃣ Accessible Formats: Available in print, Kindle, and audiobook, it caters to readers of all preferences.

Tony J. Selimi's profound insights blend cutting-edge research with timeless wisdom, guiding readers to lead authentically, heal emotionally, and achieve transformative success.

About the Hearten Awards Recognition

The Hearten Awards honour works that uplift and inspire, making The Unfakeable Code® a beacon of authenticity and empowerment. This recognition underscores the book's ability to resonate with readers and leaders seeking to overcome life's challenges and live purposefully.

About Tony J. Selimi

Tony J. Selimi, known as "The See-Through Coach," is a globally recognized transformational coach, award-winning author, and TEDx speaker. His work, including bestsellers like A Path to Wisdom and #Loneliness: The Virus of the Modern Age, has reached millions worldwide, empowering individuals and organizations to overcome limitations and achieve authentic success.

Join the Celebration

Readers, publishers, and event organizers are invited to celebrate this achievement. Share The Unfakeable Code® with your networks, join Tony's transformational events, and stay tuned for the Chanticleer Authors Conference in April.

For media inquiries, interviews, or event bookings, contact:
Alma – Personal Assistant to Tony J. Selimi
📧 Email: info@tonyselimi.com
🌐 Website: TonySelimi.com

Alma Stasel
TJS Cognition Ltd
+44 20 7828 5005
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

The Program that Assists to Redefine Success and Reach New Heights

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Tony J. Selimi’s The Unfakeable Code® Named Finalist in Prestigious Chanticleer International Book Awards

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, World & Regional ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Alma Stasel
TJS Cognition Ltd
+44 20 7828 5005
Company/Organization
TJS Cognition Ltd
35 Vauxhall Bridge Road,23 Thorndike House
London, SW1V 2TH
United Kingdom
+44 7817 174708
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Tony J. Selimi, born in Gostivar, a town in the Northern Republic of Macedonia, went from being abused, critically ill, bullied, surviving a civil war, and living homeless and broke on the streets of London to graduating from one of the top engineering universities in the UK, climbing the corporate ladder, and managing and leading multi-billion technology transformation programs. In 2012, he followed his heart's calling and made a leap of faith to start his entrepreneurial journey. He found TJS Cognition Ltd, a company dedicated to exploring, expanding, and evolving the frontiers of human awareness and potential. His unshakeable mission is to inspire and teach men and women of all professions, nationalities, creeds and colours to become purposeful and disciplined masters of themselves and dedicated and inspired leaders and teachers of others. In just a decade, he went from being unknown to internationally recognized TEDx speaker, Multi-Award-Winning author of several books, filmmaker, executive producer and one of the world's leading authorities on human behaviour, the psychology of achieving excellence, great health, wealth, empowered and purposeful living, leading and loving. He travels the world assisting people from all professions and businesses from all market sectors engaged in high-stress performance, productivity, and purpose missions to achieve their greatest aspirations faster, more effectively, and efficiently. Tony is known for transforming thought patterns, disempowering beliefs, and skewed perceptions into life breakthroughs, lessons, and wisdom that empowers you to become a master of your life and destiny. As a transformational life strategist specializing in human behaviour, entrepreneurs, CEOs, global leaders, Hollywood A-list celebrities, and individuals from all professions consult with him to unleash their magnificence, excel in all critical areas of life, and grow to their fullest potential. Small, medium and large businesses seek Tony's expertise to address behavioural issues, improve mental health, and boost productivity, performance, profits and overall employee and company well-being. He is an executive producer of The Truth About Reading Documentary about the impact of illiteracy in the USA, co-created the 'Living My Illusion – The Truth Hurts award-winning life coaching documentary on Amazon Prime, created the Into Your Divinity Documentary Series and pioneered several trademarked methodologies in human development. Winner of the London SME Most Visionary Entrepreneur, Stardust, Corporate Coaching and Recruitment Business Coach of the Year Award. He is the winner of Literary Book, USA Book, Book Excellence, Management and Maincreast Media Book Award for A Path to Wisdom, #Loneliness, The Unfakeable Code®, and A Path to Excellence and has been featured on BBC, SKY, ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX, reaching over 100 million people.

Tony Jeton Selimi

More From This Author
Tony J. Selimi’s The Unfakeable Code® Named Finalist in Prestigious Chanticleer International Book Awards
Tony J. Selimi Celebrates Global Achievements at Dubai Expo's Black-Tie Awards Ceremony Organised by Mind Valley
Author, Tony Jeton Selimi, British Albanian Visionary, Named Finalist for SME National Business Person of the Year 2024
View All Stories From This Author