Contemporary Circus An acrobatic welcome to springtime

MACAU, January 23 - The Cultural Affairs Bureau will present Knitting Peace, a contemporary circus conceived for teenagers and grownups alike, brought from Sweden by the avant-garde Cirkus Cirkör to Macao Cultural Centre’s Grand Auditorium, in two shows scheduled for 21 and 22 March (Friday and Saturday).

Initially inspired by a desire to push the boundaries of what is possible, combining themes of unity and peace whose aspirations are intricately woven with ropes, tangles and threads, Knitting Peace has turned from a show into a metaphor for hope in a troubled world. With an aesthetic that combines physical performance and live music, it alternates between balancing, juggling, trapeze and acrobatics of all kinds, performed on an aerial installation-like structure made of cocoons. Bringing together top-flight artists from around the world, the company embodies a melting pot of cultures and disciplines, promoting artistic exchange.

Founded by the artistic director and creative mentor Tilde Björfors in 1995, Cirkus Cirkör has been touring the world staging circus arts. Celebrated as their most beloved and successful show of all time, Knitting Peace sums up the irreverent, urban spirit of a company who has been experimenting and collaborating with artists as diverse as the iconic composer Philip Glass. The troupe often merges circus tradition with opera, taking audiences on discovery journeys like the one they brought to Macao in 2005 with the show 99% Unknown, an adventure among human cells and neurons.

Knitting Peacepremieres at CCM on the first day of spring. Besides the show, the Swedish company’s performers will unveil their craft to the public in a series of open workshops. Tickets will be on sale at various prices and discounts, from 24 January (Friday) at the Enjoy Macao Ticketing and Macao Ticketing platforms, whereas the workshops enrolment is processed through the Macao One Account (activity application). For further information and promotional offers, visit the programme website at www.icm.gov.mo and www.ccm.gov.mo or dial (853) 2840 0555.