UTM introduces PhD degree programme in Cultural Studies, cultivating talents in the relevant field

MACAU, January 23 - To cultivate talents in the field of cultural studies, the Macao University of Tourism (UTM) will launch a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Cultural Studies degree programme in the academic year 2025/2026 to promote the preservation and transmission of culture, and fostering the development of cultural endeavors in Macao and the nation. This initiative aims to bolster Macao's role as ‘a multicultural exchange and cooperation base with an emphasis on Chinese culture, while facilitating exchanges between Chinese and foreign civilisations.’ The new programme will be in effect after being published in MSAR Gazette.

The medium of instruction of the programme is English. It combines theories, practical methods, and concrete case studies in cultural field. It was designed for those who want to strengthen their research capacity and even pursue an academic career.

Students enrolled in this programme must take and pass four taught courses, publish a minimum of two full academic papers, complete a doctoral thesis, and successfully pass the thesis oral defence for graduation. Each student will work closely with a supervisory team, with the support from university-wide departments.

The application period for the programme is now open until 31 March 2025. UTM provides many scholarships and other grants to eligible students. For more information, please visit the UTM Admission website at https://www.utm.edu.mo/s/PGadmissions .