MDC naturalist to host free ‘Sensational Squirrels’ nature walks Feb. 15 in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo – Despite winter’s chill, squirrels are still lively and active outdoors. Join Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) naturalist Jalen Holloway for a free “Sensational Squirrels” educational program from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15 at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City.

This program is open to all ages and does not require registration. Walk-in visitors are welcome anytime.

Visitors will have the opportunity to participate in guided nature walks on the trails behind the Discovery Center at 10:30 a.m., 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to search for wild squirrels and learn more about the animals in their own habitat. Squirrel skulls and pelts will be available for participants to examine.

For more information about this event, visit https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/205878.

Direct any questions about the program, including accessibility accommodation requests, to Jalen.Holloway2@mdc.mo.gov. The Discovery Center is located at 4750 Troost Ave. in Kansas City.