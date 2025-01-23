West Virginia Department of Human Services Continues Progress in Reducing Overdose Deaths

The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS), Office of Drug Control Policy (ODCP) announced continued progress in reducing overdose deaths across the state, underscoring the impact of the agency’s ongoing prevention and treatment efforts.

“We are seeing real progress in reducing overdose deaths, a direct result of our ongoing, data-driven efforts,” said Dr. Stephen Loyd, Director of the DoHS Office of Drug Control Policy. “By continuing to focus on prevention and treatment strategies under Governor Morrisey’s leadership, we are committed to furthering this success.”

The latest data shows a 38% decrease in overdose death from January to July 2024, compared to the same period in 2023. With pending cases, this reduction is not expected to fall below 31%. Year-over-year figures for the 12 months ending in August 2024 show a 27.9% decline in drug overdose deaths in West Virginia, surpassing the national average decrease of 21.7%. This reduction translates into 318 more people that are alive today, able to embrace their loved ones and create more memories together.

“This data is about real people,” said Christina Mullins, DoHS Deputy Secretary of Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders. “Even one death by overdose is too many, but these 318 lives stand as a testament to the resilience of individuals who have faced difficult battles, supported by the unwavering dedication of family, first responders, treatment providers and the strength of their communities. This reduction in overdose deaths is a testament to our collective efforts and the ongoing commitment to providing hope and healing to those affected by substance use disorder.”

West Virginians facing addiction or mental health challenges are urged to contact HELP4WV, a 24/7 helpline that offers immediate support, confidential assistance, and resource referrals.

