DoHS and Chestnut Mountain Village Launch First Public County CarePortal in Morgantown, WV

The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS), in partnership with Chestnut Mountain Village, supported the first public county launch of CarePortal in Morgantown on April 10, 2025. This event marked a critical milestone in connecting local communities, faith-based organizations, and public agencies to support children and families in need.

“We are creating a more connected, supportive system where communities are empowered to prevent children from entering the welfare system,” said Alex Mayer, Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Human Services. “Through CarePortal, families in need can receive support from the faith community and local partners, helping them stay together and thrive.”

CarePortal is an online platform that connects child welfare professionals and families with local faith-based organizations and community groups to meet urgent needs, such as furniture, clothing, transportation, and childcare. Through CarePortal, Family Support Center (FSC) staff, social workers, and other child and family-serving professionals can submit requests for material assistance directly to the platform. Local churches and volunteer groups can respond to these requests in real-time, providing immediate support to help prevent families from entering the child welfare system. This tool strengthens family preservation efforts, helping to keep families together and reduce unnecessary foster care placements, ensuring children grow up in stable, nurturing environments.

“CarePortal is more than just a technology platform, it’s a bridge that connects people who want to help with children and families who need support,” said Greg Clutter, Director of Foster Care Initiatives at Chestnut Mountain Village. “This initiative is about rallying communities to take an active role in strengthening families, preventing unnecessary foster care placements, and ensuring that every child in West Virginia has the opportunity to grow up in a safe and loving home.”

By uniting DoHS’s Bureau of Social Services and Bureau of Family Assistance with the faith community, the CarePortal launch represents a collaborative effort between DoHS and Chestnut Mountain Village to strengthen family preservation efforts in West Virginia. This platform aims to prevent children from entering the welfare system by empowering local congregations and community members to provide vital resources. Beyond immediate assistance, CarePortal helps build a stronger family support system by connecting families to services they might not otherwise be able to access.

Following the successful launch of CarePortal, DoHS and Chestnut Mountain Village will continue their efforts to support children and families at the

2025 All In Foster Care Summit

on

May 7, 2025

, at

River Ridge Church in Charleston

. The All In Foster Care Summit is an annual event, organized and facilitated by Chestnut Mountain Village, that unites foster families, church leaders, child welfare professionals, and community members to guide and mobilize a community-based response to foster care—and celebrate the vital role of foster families.