Downtown Hartford Welcomes Back the InsurTech Hartford Symposium: A Premier Event Connecting Global Insurance Innovators

Recipients of the 2024 Making Waves awards saw an increase in visibility after InsurTech Hartford 2024.

The InsurTech Hartford Symposium is making its highly anticipated return to downtown Hartford bringing together tens of thousands of insurance professionals.

We are proud to continue to host this unparalleled opportunity to connect with industry leaders, explore groundbreaking innovations, and gain insights that will shape the future of insurance.” — Stacey Brown, President, InsurTech Hartford

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2025 InsurTech Hartford Symposium (IHS) is set to make its highly anticipated return to downtown Hartford in April, bringing together tens of thousands of insurance professionals and innovators at a pivotal moment for the industry. Hosted at the Connecticut Convention Center, the event promises a dynamic blend of networking, innovation, and thought leadership.

Noted highlights for the show’s fifth year include:

- Strategic Venue: Situated at the Connecticut Convention Center, the event offers unparalleled convenience, with proximity to the airport and Hartford’s vibrant downtown amenities.

- Industry Hub: IHS provides access to over 20,000 insurance professionals within a one mile radius, fostering unparalleled networking opportunities.

- Engaging Program: Attendees will experience a carefully curated program designed to inspire, educate, and promote collaboration across all sectors of the insurance industry.

- Flexible Schedule: Ample time is built into the schedule, allowing attendees to balance travel, meetings, hospitality and entertainment, and workshops and sessions for a comprehensive experience.

- Collaborative Environment: Small group discussions and one-on-one meetings create an intimate setting for meaningful partnerships and impactful conversations.

- Innovation Showcase: Explore cutting-edge solutions and emerging technologies presented by the world’s most innovative insurtech startups.

- Making Waves Awards: Beginning January 25, nominations open for the prestigious Making Waves Awards, celebrating transformative leaders and innovators in the insurance and insurtech spaces. Past honorees include some of the most visionary minds shaping the future of the industry.

Keynote Speaker

Bruno Sardinha, SVP and Chief Innovation Officer at Travelers, will headline this year’s symposium on the keynote stage. With 25 years of expertise in innovation, strategy, business development, and transformation within the insurance and financial services sectors, Sardinha’s diverse global experience offers a visionary perspective on the future of the industry.

Can’t-Miss Pre-Symposium Events for Women in Insurance and Captive Insurance Leaders

New in 2025 is a highly-anticipated InsurTech Hartford experience, the EmpowerHER Thought Leadership Event. For the first time, IHS introduces EmpowerHER, an exclusive pre-symposium gathering dedicated to celebrating and empowering women and allies in the insurance industry. This unique event will provide opportunities for inspiration, connection, and career development through thought-provoking sessions and networking opportunities.

CT Captive Insurance Forum: Returning on April 28, the CT Captive Forum will explore the evolving landscape of captive insurance, featuring a keynote address by Andrew Mais, Connecticut Insurance Commissioner and 2024 President of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.

Who Should Attend The Captive Forum?

- Businesses seeking innovative insurance and risk management solutions

- Service providers supporting the insurance and risk management sectors

- Insurers, reinsurers, MGAs, and insurtechs exploring new opportunities

- Members of the public and professionals interested in the future of insurance

Don't Miss Out

"We are proud to continue to host this unparalleled opportunity to connect with industry leaders, explore groundbreaking innovations, and gain insights that will shape the future of insurance," says Stacey Brown, President, InsurTech Hartford.

Register now to secure your spot at the InsurTech Hartford Symposium and pre-symposium events.

Event Dates:

Monday, April 28, 2025: EmpowerHER and CT Captive Insurance Forum events

Tuesday, April 29 - Wednesday, April 30, 2025: InsurTech Hartford Symposium

Location: Connecticut Convention Center, Hartford, CT

For More Information and Registration: Visit www.insurtechhartfordsymposium.com to learn more.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.