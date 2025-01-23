Chairperson-in-Office Elina Valtonen presents Finland’s 2025 priorities to OSCE Permanent Council

VIENNA, 23 January 2025 — Upholding OSCE principles and supporting Ukraine were core messages from OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Finland’s Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen at the inauguration of the 2025 Finnish Chairpersonship during the OSCE Permanent Council meeting in Vienna today.

“The security situation in Europe has not been this unpredictable or unstable since the Second World War,” said Chairperson Valtonen during her opening remarks.

Stressing the importance of defending the OSCE’s shared principles, Valtonen explained how these principles shape co-operation between states and protect the freedoms and the very foundations of a stable society.

“Our task as Chair is to ensure that our shared principles are not merely memories of the past but continue to live and guide us through these difficult times,” Valtonen said.

The Chairperson spoke of the steps Finland will take to strengthen co-operation between the participating States and ensure the OSCE is well-equipped to respond to crises and security threats.

She emphasized that supporting Ukraine and its territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence will remain a central focus of the OSCE’s work under the Finnish Chairpersonship.

“Almost three years have passed since the Russian Federation started its war of aggression in Ukraine. The war undermined the European security order. Supporting Ukraine’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence is at the heart of the OSCE’s work and our Chairpersonship,” Minister Valtonen said.

Turning to the OSCE’s comprehensive approach to security, Minister Valtonen stressed that the Chairpersonship’s priorities will also include protecting and promoting human rights, democracy and the rule of law, as well as gender equality, inclusion of people with disabilities, and engaging young people and civil society.

“The OSCE’s extensive geographical coverage and comprehensive concept of security make it a unique security organization. OSCE provides invaluable support to the participating States across all dimensions and regions,” Chairperson Valtonen said.

Minister Valtonen highlighted the challenges faced by the OSCE as an organization and Finland’s focus on strengthening the Organization’s operational capacity while safeguarding its unique role as a forum for political dialogue. A special Helsinki+50 Fund set up by the Finnish Chairpersonship, in partnership with interested participating States and the OSCE Secretariat, will further bolster the Organization’s work, she said.

“It is our collective duty to ensure that the OSCE survives not only to its 50th anniversary but also beyond,” Chairperson Valtonen said.

Find more about the framework and goals for the OSCE's activities in 2025 in Finland's Chairpersonship programme (https://www.osce.org/chairpersonship/583975). The overarching theme is resilience. The programme is built on three guiding principles: 1) Respect the OSCE principles and commitments, 2) Respond to today’s challenges, and 3) Prepare the OSCE for the future.

