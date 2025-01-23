Submit Release
Attorney General Jackley Confirms No Explosives Found at State Prison Site in Lincoln County

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878 

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley confirms that no explosives were found Wednesday afternoon following an investigation at the site of the new state prison in Lincoln County.

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation’s Bomb Unit was dispatched to the scene after a citizen called the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office concerned about the possibility of agricultural-related explosives being located at the scene where several old farm buildings were to be demolished.

“The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received the first call and promptly responded,” said Attorney General Jackley. “DCI, the Sheriff’s Office, and the South Dakota Highway Patrol searched the area and found no explosives of any kind. We utilized two DCI bomb technicians and a Highway Patrol Police Service Dog. We appreciate the quick response and cooperation of those involved.”

Attorney General Jackley said DCI has cleared from the scene.

                                                  -30-

