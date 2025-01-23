Social Media for the Trump 2.0 Era - a New Platform to Inform and Empower Voters

Democracy depends on a well-informed electorate - the time to nurture voters with solid information is now

CORAL GABLES, FL, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- America's much-revered founders started an imperfect republic with democratic attributes, which accommodated amendments and led to a more perfect union of federalist states. As our constitution evolved, voting rights expanded and information became publicly available. At the same time, individuals and entities with special interests began to influence the legislative process by funding the election campaigns of politicians, who became dependent on lobbyists to feed their appetite for power. This sidelined voters, who watched while being patronized by misleading speeches, campaign slogans and disinformation. While the American public became distracted by an ever-expanding variety of sports and other entertainment, the political machine used their tax dollars, but concealed the motives behind mind-numbing legislative actions which only the most diligent of voters dared to decipher.This disturbing trend led to the development of MOXY - a uniquely powerful platform that displays a broad spectrum of official government information and journalism - and that facilitates productive discourse across parties, ideologies and demographic groups. Social media acquired a negative reputation due to its reliance on addictive content that maximizes advertising dollars, regardless of its nutritional value. MOXY is a subscriber-centric platform that enables trial at no cost, while encouraging users to segue to a paid subscription so that MOXY can focus on users instead of advertisers.While some platforms have taken the laissez-faire approach to content moderation - in the name of avoiding censorship and promoting free speech but pandering to the party in power - MOXY has clear community rules that encourage constructive discourse but prohibit harmful threats and welcome the full range of opinion sharing. Social platforms rely almost completely on user-generated content and have thereby spawned an industry of "creators" and "influencers" whose talents are often bona fide yet are frequently misleading. They too often focus is on maximizing views, clicks and commission payments that represent a tiny fraction of the advertising revenue they generate. On the other hand, MOXY welcomes genuine creators and journalists by helping them build audiences and by sharing subscriber revenue from the users they invite - without charging a separate fee for each creator's content channel.MOXY displays relevant content such as localized elected official directories corresponding to a user's jurisdictions at local, state and national levels. It also delivers notifications on legislative actions at state and national levels, along with links to the official source documents and vote tallies by party and chamber. Legislation summaries and their full text are easily accessible so voters can determine how well their representatives echo their constituents' interests. Fundraising amounts and sources are displayed in explicit detail within a streamlined interface, so that voters can see who funds their representatives' campaigns. Candidates and incumbent representatives can claim their MOXY account which is pre-populated with key data fields and followed automatically by users in their jurisdiction so they can keep voters informed via forum post, podcast series, live streams, community chats and POV stories.MOXY displays election ballots that are personalized for each user based on their residential address and corresponding jurisdiction maps. Voters can check their registration status and examine ballot content, including deeper information sourced from reputable content compilers like Ballotpedia. Instead of merely relying on campaign ads and speeches to determine which candidate or initiative might represent their interests, MOXY users can examine specific data prior to casting their votes.MOXY infuses thousands of news sources across a broad spectrum of periodicals - accompanied by Veracityratings, powered by NewsGuard- so they can glance quickly at a source's color-coded seal or dig into an evaluation that determines its reliability. Quick access buttons for specialty news channels and to a user's declared issues-of-interest facilitate browsing by specific content category - including fact checking services.MOXY is uniquely poised to empower American voters - and is available in the app stores for Apple iOS, Android and for web browsers. The name is MOXY because, it aspires to fulfill on the Yiddish term for bold courage - especially for those Americans who value deMOCraCY.About MOXYMOXY is an online platform designed to inform and engage voters within a contemporary, educational and inclusive format. It features detailed location-based information such as elected officials, legislation, ballots and voting process information tailored to a voter's own jurisdictions. It also includes a wealth of survey research which members have the option to participate in, plus forums, POV's, Podcasts and Live Streams facilitate discussion among its users. The elegantly simple user interface, its blend of official and user-generated content along with its constructive approach to discourse makes MOXY one-of-a-kind among platforms. Visit the Website or download MOXY from the app stores to learn more.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.