The N’Kenge Foundation Launches 'Are You the Next Showstopper?'

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New National Talent Competition for Singers, Actors & Dancers Ages 12–30 Awards Winners with an All-Expenses-Paid Trip to the Ultimate Paris Summer Arts ProgramThe 15-day intensive features world class faculty from Juilliard as well as some of the industry’s leading professionals including Broadway star N’Kenge, Beyoncé’s vocal coach David Lee Brewer, Will Smith’s acting coach Lou Stancil, pop sensation Avery Wilson, and actress Helen GoldsbyThe N’Kenge Foundation, a non-profit arts organization that empowers underserved youth through music education, mentorship and performance opportunities as well as uplifting the legacies of BIPOC artists and legends today announced its newest talent competition: Are You the Next Showstopper? - a nationwide search for the next generation of standout performers. Open to singers, actors, and dancers ages 12–30, this dynamic new platform invites aspiring artists to submit audition videos for the chance to train and perform in Paris—all expenses paid. Website. Video submissions are now being accepted. A panel of celebrity judges and industry professionals will review submissions and select five finalists from each of three age categories: Ages 12–17; Ages 18–23; and Ages 24–30.These 15 finalists will go on to compete live on stage in New York City in May 2025 for the chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip to participate in the Ultimate Paris Summer Arts Program."I am absolutely exhilarated to join this incredible faculty and connect with students from all corners of the globe,” says N’Kenge. “I am so excited to witness their amazing talents shine on the iconic stage of the Majestic Theatre, a true landmark once graced by the legendary Josephine Baker!"About the Ultimate Paris Summer Arts ProgramFrom June 16 – July 1, 2025, selected participants will take part in an exclusive 15-day intensive in the heart of Paris. Under the guidance of world-class faculty, including Broadway star N’Kenge, Beyoncé’s vocal coach David Lee Brewer, Will Smith’s acting coach Lou Stancil, pop sensation Avery Wilson, and actress Helen Goldsby, students will receive elite training and professional mentorship.The program includes:● Daily masterclasses, rehearsals, and workshops● Cultural excursions to Parisian landmarks● A final performance showcase at the Majestic TheatreHow to Enter the Competition:Apply at bit.ly/ShowstoppersApplication Submit your $35 application fee by April 11, 2025Upload your audition video showcasing your talentThink you’ve got what it takes to stop the show?Show us what you’ve got—and you could be headed to Paris this summer!For those who want to skip the competition and would like to purchase one of the few remaining spots to attend this training, can do so by completing this application at bit.ly/ShowstoppersApplication by April 11th. All applicants receive a $250 scholarship courtesy of the N’Kenge Foundation.For more information about the Showstopper Competition or to secure a spot at the Ultimate Paris Summer Arts Program visit www.Nkengefoundation.org About the N’Kenge FoundationThe N’Kenge Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission is to educate, mentor, inspire and uplift through the arts by magnifying BIPOC stories in educational initiatives as well as community engagement programs focuses on mental health and healing through the arts. The Foundation wants to ensure that these powerful narratives are accessible through all multimedia efforts. Signature programs include Harmony of Heritage, Beyond the Spotlight, and Are You the Next Showstopper?!

