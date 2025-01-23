Canine Orthopedics Market to Attain US$ 997.25 Million by 2034, Unveiled in Latest Report, Showing a 8.3% CAGR

Canine Orthopedics Market

Escalating pet ownership and growing consciousness of progressive veterinary care a prominent factor driving the canine orthopedics market.

Surging demand for detailed cures such as joint replacements and minimally invasive surgeries is pushing the market forward.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘢𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘦 𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘱𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘤𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘬𝘦𝘵 𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘢𝘴𝘵 𝘧𝘰𝘳 2034 𝘪𝘴 𝘢 𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘻𝘦𝘥 𝘴𝘵𝘶𝘥𝘺 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘺 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘢 𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘤𝘪𝘧𝘪𝘤 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘤𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘨𝘭𝘰𝘣𝘢𝘭 𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘬𝘦𝘵 𝘵𝘳𝘦𝘯𝘥 𝘢𝘯𝘢𝘭𝘺𝘴𝘪𝘴.𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐧 𝐞𝐱𝐡𝐚𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐧𝐞𝐱𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐝𝐞. 𝐈𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒, 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟒𝟏𝟏.𝟏𝟔 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧. 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐨𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟖.𝟑%, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟗𝟗𝟕.𝟐𝟓 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐎𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐬?Similar to humans, dogs can encounter orthopedic problems that influence their movement and holistic health. Similar to humans, dogs can encounter orthopedic problems that influence their movement and holistic health. Orthopedic surgery plays an important part in confronting and determining these conditions, permitting the four-legged companion to retrieve their zest for life.

One of the prominent orthopedic problems in dogs is a cruciate ligament tear, particularly the cranial cruciate ligament (CCL). The CCL is important for offering steadiness to the knee joint. When it is pulled apart or ruptured, it can cause pain, lameness, and arduousness in walking. Technological progressions such as 3D printing for procedural implants and inventions in orthopedic implants have additionally improved the standard of care, impacting the canine orthopedics market growth favorably.

𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐎𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐬?

The aggressive topography of the industry integrates global leaders and regional contenders battling to seize market share through invention, tactical alliances, and regional augmentation. These contenders resist strong R&D potential and sizeable dissemination framework to convey progressive orthopedic implants, tools, and minimally invasive surgical instruments. Here are some of the leading players in the canine orthopedics market:
• Narang Medical Limited
• Fusion Implants Limited
• Arthrex, Inc.
• Integra LifeSciences Corporation
• Movora
• Orthomed Hospital
• Medical Device Business Services, Inc.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:
• In April 2024, UC Davis initiated the Advanced Veterinary Surgery Center, outlined to encounter growing demand for orthopedic procedures.
• In October 2024, VCA Animal Hospitals instigated a 3D printing lab outlined for pet orthopedic surgeries. The medical gadget is outlined for curing osteoarthritis and other musculoskeletal conditions in equine and friendly animals, providing a progressive solution for joint health handling.𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐱𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐎𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐨𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐬: The growing existence of osteoarthritis amidst canines is a prominent market driver as osteoarthritis is a prevalent degenerative joint condition in dogs and is connected to aging, obesity, and genetic inclination in specific breeds. This, in turn, is having a favorable impact on canine orthopedics market sales.𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬: Technological progressions in veterinary medicine are pushing the market demand by initiating inventive solutions that enhance diagnosis, cure, and overhaul. Contemporary technologies such as 3D printing, progressive imaging systems, and minimally invasive surgical instruments permit for accurate modification of orthopedic implants and more productive surgical outcomes.𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡?𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚: North America accounted for the largest canine orthopedics market share. The region’s robust growth is primarily due to a progressive veterinary healthcare framework and elevated pet possession rates.𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2025 to 2034. 𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐈𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐞?

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤
• Implants
o Plates
• Instruments

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤
• TPLO Plates
• TTA Plates
• Specialty Plates
• Trauma Plates
• Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤
• Hospitals & Clinics
• Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤
• 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚
o US
o Canada
• 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞
o Germany
o France
o UK
o Italy
o Spain
o Netherlands
o Russia
o Rest of Europe
• 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜
o China
o Japan
o India
o Malaysia
o South Korea
o Indonesia
o Australia
o Vietnam
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• 𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 & 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Israel
o South Africa
o Rest of the Middle East & Africa
• 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚
o Mexico
o Brazil
o Argentina
o Rest of Latin America

𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:

How much is the canine orthopedics market?
The market size was valued at USD 411.16 million in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 997.25 million by 2034.

Which region dominated the canine orthopedics market in 2024?
North America dominated the global canine orthopedics market in 2024.

Which segment by product led the market in 2024?
In 2024, the implants segment led the market.

What is the growth rate of the market?
The global market is projected to register a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. 