Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Market Set for Strong Growth by 2034, Predicts DelveInsight

DelveInsight's Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Market Report provides comprehensive insights into the epidemiology and market dynamics across the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Excessive Daytime Sleepiness (EDS) - Market Insight, Epidemiology And Market Forecast - 2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Excessive Daytime Sleepiness, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Excessive Daytime Sleepiness market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Excessive Daytime Sleepiness market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario, and epidemiology trends, Click here: Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Market Report:

• The Excessive Daytime Sleepiness market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

• Total diagnosed prevalent cases of excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in the 7MM were approximately 7 million cases in 2023.

• The total EDS market size in the 7MM was around USD 6.2 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow during the forecast period (2024–2034).

• In the United States, diagnosed prevalent cases of EDS were estimated at 3.9 million in 2023, projected to increase by 2034, driven by improved disease awareness, better differential diagnosis, and greater focus on mental health conditions like stress and depression.

• In the EU4 and the UK, there were approximately 2 million total diagnosed prevalent cases of EDS in 2023.

• Japan accounted for about 16% of the diagnosed prevalent population of EDS among the 7MM in 2023.

• The EDS therapeutic market in the United States was valued at USD 4.7 billion in 2023.

• XYREM and WAKIX were the leading products in the EDS market, with market sizes of USD 1.1 billion and USD 565 million, respectively, in 2023.

• The current EDS market includes approved drugs like PROVIGIL/MODIODAL (modafinil), NUVIGIL (armodafinil), SUNOSI (solriamfetol), WAKIX (Pitolisant), XYWAV (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates), and XYREM (sodium oxybate), mostly used for narcolepsy-related excessive daytime sleepiness.

• In June 2024, Harmony Biosciences announced FDA approval of its sNDA for WAKIX® (pitolisant) tablets to treat EDS in pediatric narcolepsy patients aged 6 and older.

• Emerging drugs include AXS-12 (Reboxetine), Samelisant (SUVN-G3031), Quilience (Mazindol Extended-release/NLS-2), XW10172, TAK-994, and others.

• Key companies in the EDS space include Bioprojet Pharma, Harmony Biosciences, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Avadel Pharmaceutical, Axsome Therapeutics, Theranexus, Suven Life Sciences, NLS Pharma Ltd, XWPharma, Takeda Pharmaceutical, and others.

• The Excessive Daytime Sleepiness market is expected to experience substantial growth, driven by the rising demand for effective therapies, advances in genetic research, and ongoing clinical trials focused on improving patient outcomes for this rare neurodegenerative disease.

Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Overview

Excessive daytime sleepiness is characterized by difficulty in staying awake and alert during the major waking episodes of the day, with sleep occurring unintentionally or at inappropriate times of the wake period. Excessive Daytime Sleepiness is often associated with a wide range of illnesses, including metabolic, cardiovascular, neurological, and psychiatric diseases with voluntary behaviors reflecting poor sleep and sleep debt, leading to disability and increased risk of mortality.

Get a Free sample for the Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Market Report:

https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/excessive-daytime-sleepiness-eds-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=jpr

Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Epidemiology Segmentation:

The excessive daytime sleepiness epidemiology chapter in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by:

• Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Excessive Daytime Sleepiness

• Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Excessive Daytime Sleepiness in Different Disorders

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Excessive Daytime Sleepiness epidemiology trends @ Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Epidemiology Forecast

Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Excessive Daytime Sleepiness market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers Excessive Daytime Sleepiness market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Therapies and Key Companies

• AXS-12 (Reboxetine): Axsome Therapeutic

• Samelisant (SUVN-G3031): Suven Life Sciences

• Quilience (Mazindol Extended-release/NLS-2): NLS Pharma Ltd

• XW10172: XWPharma

• TAK-994: Takeda Pharmaceutical

Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Market Strengths

• The significant number of diagnosed cases, particularly in the 7MM, along with increasing awareness of conditions like narcolepsy, sleep disorders, and mental health impacts, is driving demand for effective treatments.

• With emerging drugs such as AXS-12, Samelisant, and Quilience, along with established treatments like WAKIX and XYREM, there is a robust pipeline to address unmet medical needs in managing excessive daytime sleepiness.

Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Market Opportunities

• With new approvals, such as WAKIX for pediatric narcolepsy patients, there is an opportunity to expand the market for younger populations and those with other underlying causes of excessive daytime sleepiness.

• The growing recognition of stress, depression, and other mental health factors contributing to excessive daytime sleepiness presents an opportunity to develop treatments targeting these co-morbid conditions.

Scope of the Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Companies: Bioprojet Pharma, Harmony Biosciences, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Avadel Pharmaceutical, Axsome Therapeutics, Theranexus, Suven Life Sciences, NLS Pharma Ltd, XWPharma, Takeda Pharmaceutical, and others.

• Key Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Therapies: AXS-12 (Reboxetine), Samelisant (SUVN-G3031), Quilience (Mazindol Extended-release/NLS-2), XW10172, TAK-994, and others.

• Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Therapeutic Assessment: Excessive Daytime Sleepiness current marketed and Excessive Daytime Sleepiness emerging therapies

• Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Market Dynamics: Excessive Daytime Sleepiness market drivers and Excessive Daytime Sleepiness market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Market Access and Reimbursement

To learn more about Excessive Daytime Sleepiness companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Excessive Daytime Sleepiness

3. SWOT analysis of Excessive Daytime Sleepiness

4. Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Market Overview at a Glance

6. Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Disease Background and Overview

7. Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Excessive Daytime Sleepiness

9. Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Unmet Needs

11. Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Emerging Therapies

12. Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Market Drivers

16. Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Market Barriers

17. Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Appendix

18. Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.