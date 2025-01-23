Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Size was ~USD 1,643 Million in 2023, is expected to grow by 2034 DelveInsight

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034” report delivers an in-depth understanding of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) market trends in the United States, EU4, and the UK (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Report

• In January 2025:- BioAegis Therapeutics Inc.- BTI-203 is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter, Phase 2 proof-of-concept (POC) study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of rhu-pGSN plus standard of care (SOC) in subjects with moderate-to-severe ARDS (P/F ratio ≤150) due to pneumonia or other infections. Potential subjects hospitalized with pneumonia or other infections are to be screened within 24 hours of diagnosis of ARDS.

• In January 2025:- Mirror Biologics Inc.- This protocol tests the safety and efficacy of a novel universal vaccine concept called "allo-priming" which is designed to protect elderly adults from progression of any type of viral infection, including possible protection against progression of the current outbreak of COVID-19 infection, and any future variants, strains, mutations of the causative SARS-CoV-2 virus as well as protection from any future currently unknown newly emergent novel viruses.

• The total Incident cases of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) in the United States were around 591 thousand cases in 2023.

• The United States contributed to the largest incident population of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), acquiring ~62% of the 7MM in 2023. Whereas, EU4 and the UK, and Japan accounted for around 34% and 4% of the total population share, respectively, in 2023.

• Among the EU4 countries, Germany accounted for the largest number of Incident Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) (181 thousand Cases) cases followed by France (47 thousand Cases), whereas Spain accounted for the lowest number of cases (25 thousand Cases) in 2023.

• In 2023, it was estimated that there were around 177 thousand Incident cases were of Mild severity, 276 thousand cases of Moderate severity, and 138 thousand cases of Severe severity in the US.

• According to DelveInsight estimates, in 2023, among the risk factor-associated cases of ARDS in the US, there are approximately 210,560 incident cases of pneumonia, 175,076 cases of sepsis, 18,169 cases of trauma, 61,157 cases of aspiration, 8,974 cases of pancreatitis, 4,757 cases of COVID-19, 63,242 cases of other types, and about 49,340 cases of unknown types.

The leading Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) companies such as MediciNova, Edesa Biotech, Light Chain Biosciences, Boehringer Ingelheim, Genentech, Windtree Therapeutics, Biomarck Pharmaceuticals, Athersys, Healios, Direct Biologics, Biohaven Pharmaceutical, Arch Biopartners, APEPTICO Forschung und Entwicklung GmbH, Staidson (Beijing) Biopharmaceuticals, Veru, Mesoblast Limited, Avalo Therapeutics, Pluristem Therapeutics, ILTOO Pharma, and others.

Promising Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Therapies such as EB05 (NI 0101), Lucinactant (sinapultide), ExoFlo (DB-001), BIO-11006, Alteplase (Actilyse), and many others.

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

• Total Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Incident Cases

• Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Severity-specific Incident Cases

• Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Incident Cases by Risk Factors

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Emerging Drugs

• Sabizabulin (Veru-111): Veru

Sabizabulin (VERU-111) is an orally bioavailable bis-indole that binds to the colchicine binding site of alpha and beta tubulin and inhibits tubulin polymerization at low nanomolar concentrations. The drug disrupts the microtubules, the central mechanism that contributes to both their antiviral and anti-inflammatory activities, by disrupting the intracellular transport of viruses, such as SARS CoV-2, along microtubules. Microtubule trafficking is critical for viruses to cause infection. The company is currently investigating a Phase III study of VERU-111 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 in patients at high risk for ARDS. However, a planned interim analysis was conducted in the first 150 patients randomized into the study.

• xoFlo (DB-001): Direct Biologics

ExoFlo (DB-001) by Direct Biologics is an extracellular signal product isolated from human Bone Marrow Mesenchymal Stem or Stromal Cells (BM-MSCs) that contains growth factors and extracellular vesicles, including exosomes. ExoFlo provides natural bioactive signals that downregulate inflammation, direct cellular communication, and upregulate tissue repair in humans. These vesicles are 30–150 nm in size and are purified using proprietary cGMP processing. Recently, in July 2022, the company initiated the evaluation of the drug in Phase III for COVID-19 moderate-to-severe ARDS. In April 2022, the US FDA awarded ExoFlo a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation for the treatment of ARDS associated with COVID-19.

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Outlook

ARDS, a life-threatening condition, was described as a form of respiratory failure that closely resembled respiratory distress syndrome in infants. This can be caused by a variety of pulmonary (such as pneumonia and aspiration) or non-pulmonary (like sepsis, pancreatitis, and trauma) abuses, leading to the development of non-hydrostatic pulmonary edema. ARDS is characterized by an acute, diffuse, inflammatory lung injury, leading to increased alveolar-capillary permeability, increased lung weight, and loss of aerated lung tissue.

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Companies

MediciNova, Edesa Biotech, Light Chain Biosciences, Boehringer Ingelheim, Genentech, Windtree Therapeutics, Biomarck Pharmaceuticals, Athersys, Healios, Direct Biologics, Biohaven Pharmaceutical, Arch Biopartners, APEPTICO Forschung und Entwicklung GmbH, Staidson (Beijing) Biopharmaceuticals, Veru, Mesoblast Limited, Avalo Therapeutics, Pluristem Therapeutics, ILTOO Pharma, and others.

Scope of the Acute Respiratory Syndrome Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Study Period- 2020-2034

• Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Companies- MediciNova, Edesa Biotech, Light Chain Biosciences, Boehringer Ingelheim, Genentech, Windtree Therapeutics, Biomarck Pharmaceuticals, Athersys, Healios, Direct Biologics, Biohaven Pharmaceutical, Arch Biopartners, APEPTICO Forschung und Entwicklung GmbH, Staidson (Beijing) Biopharmaceuticals, Veru, Mesoblast Limited, Avalo Therapeutics, Pluristem Therapeutics, ILTOO Pharma, and others.

• Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Therapies- EB05 (NI 0101), Lucinactant (sinapultide), ExoFlo (DB-001), BIO-11006, Alteplase (Actilyse), and many others.

• Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Therapeutic Assessment: Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Current marketed and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Emerging Therapies

• Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Dynamics: Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market drivers and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Barriers

Table of Content

1. Key Insights

2. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Report Introduction

3. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Market Overview at a Glance

4. Methodology of ARDS Epidemiology and Market

5. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Executive Summary

6. Key Events

7. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Disease Background and Overview

8. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Patient Journey

9. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Epidemiology and Patient Population

10. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Emerging Drug Profiles

11. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Analysis

12. Key Opinion Leaders’ Views

13. SWOT Analysis

14. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Unmet Needs

15. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement

16. Appendix

17. DelveInsight Capabilities

18. Disclaimer

19. About DelveInsight



