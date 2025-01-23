Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Therapeutics Market Size in the 7MM was ~USD 830 million in 2023 | DelveInsight

Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Therapeutics Market

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s "Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034" report delivers an in-depth understanding of AATD, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the AATD market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Market Report

• In January 2025:- Korro Bio Inc.:- The purpose of this first-in human (FIH) study is to assess the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics (PK) of single and multiple doses of KRRO-110 in both healthy adult participants and in clinically stable patients with Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD).

• In January 2025:- Sanofi:- This is a Phase 2, Double-Blind, Randomized, Active-Control, Parallel Group Study to Assess the Pharmacokinetics, Pharmacodynamics, Immunogenicity, and Safety of SAR447537 (INBRX-101) Compared to Plasma-Derived Alpha1-Proteinase Inhibitor (A1PI) Augmentation Therapy in Adults With Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD) Emphysema.

• Among the 7MM, the US accounted for approximately 59%, EU4 and the UK for 40%, and Japan for 1% of the total prevalent cases of AATD in 2020.

• The total diagnosed prevalent cases of AATD in the United States is estimated to be ~10,700 in 2023. The cases are expected to increase by 2034.

• Among EU4 and the UK, in 2023, the UK accounted for the highest AATD cases, followed by Germany.

• As per estimates, in 2020, in the US, comorbidity associated with lung diseases was most common, occurring in around 77% of the total AATD cases, followed by other diseases occurring in around 15% of the cases, while 8% of the cases had liver diseases.

• The leading Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Companies such as Kamada Pharmaceuticals, Mereo BioPharma/AstraZeneca, Grifols Therapeutics LLC, Takeda, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Wave Life Sciences, Beam Therapeutics, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inhibrx, Inc., Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Grifols Therapeutics LLC, and others

• Promising Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Therapies such as Inhaled Alpha 1-Antitrypsin (AAT), Alvelestat (MPH966), Alpha-1 15%, VX-864, WVE-006, BEAM-302, Fazirsiran Injection (TAK-999, ARO-AAT), INBRX-101, Belcesiran, Alpha-1 MP, and others.

Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

• Total Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Prevalent Cases

• Total Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Genotype-specific Prevalent Cases

• Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Comorbidity-associated Cases

Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Marketed Drugs

• PROLASTIN-C LIQUID/LYNSPAD: Grifols

PROLASTIN-C LIQUID is an A1-PI indicated for chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with clinical evidence of emphysema due to severe hereditary deficiency of A1-PI. PROLASTIN increases the antigenic and functional levels of serum and antigenic lung epithelial lining fluid levels of A1-PI. PROLASTIN-C LIQUID is the first ready-to-infuse liquid formulation of an A-1 antitrypsin deficiency replacement therapy manufactured in the US. It requires less preparation time than the lyophilized product and less volume for infusion compared to others.

• GLASSIA: Kamada Pharmaceuticals/Takeda

GLASSIA is an intravenous AAT product that is indicated for chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in individuals with clinically evident emphysema due to severe hereditary deficiency of A1-PI. GLASSIA increases antigenic and functional (anti-neutrophil elastase capacity, ANEC) serum levels and antigenic lung epithelial lining fluid levels of alpha1 -PI.

Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Emerging Drugs

• Inhaled Alpha 1-Antitrypsin (AAT): Kamada Pharmaceuticals

Inhaled AAT, an investigational medicine researched for AATD patients, aims to replace the deficient AAT protein in the lung. It acts as an immunomodulator (serine peptidase inhibitor) that prevents inflammation and tissue degradation by regulating the imbalance of proteases and antiproteases in the lungs.

• Fazirsiran (ARO-AAT/TAK-999): Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and Takeda

Fazirsiran is an investigational RNA interference therapy designed to reduce the production of mutant alpha-1 antitrypsin protein (Z-AAT) as the first potential treatment for liver disease associated with AATD. In October 2020, Takeda Pharmaceuticals and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals announced a collaboration and licensing agreement to develop fazirsiran to treat AATD. The drug has received BTD, FTD and ODD from the US FDA to treat AAT-associated liver disease.

Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Drugs Market Insights

• Neutrophil elastase enzyme inhibitor

Neutrophil elastase inhibitors specifically target and block the activity of neutrophil elastase. This action helps prevent the breakdown of elastin and other connective tissues in the lungs, slowing the progression of emphysema and preserving lung function. By regulating neutrophil elastase levels, these inhibitors help restore the normal balance between proteases and antiproteases that are disrupted in the treatment of AATD. Mereo Biopharma’s Alvelestat, a neutrophil elastase inhibitor is in development for AATD-associated lung disease.

Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Market Outlook

Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD) is a genetic disorder that can lead to lung and liver disease. Early diagnosis and appropriate medical care are important for managing the condition and improving the quality of life for individuals with AATD. The current treatment landscape lacks curative and disease-modifying therapies. Augmentation therapy, also called replacement therapy, is approved for treating alpha-1-related lung disease.

Scope of the Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM

• Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Companies: Kamada Pharmaceuticals, Mereo BioPharma/AstraZeneca, Grifols Therapeutics LLC, Takeda, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Wave Life Sciences, Beam Therapeutics, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inhibrx, Inc., Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Grifols Therapeutics LLC, and others

• Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Therapies: Inhaled Alpha 1-Antitrypsin (AAT), Alvelestat (MPH966), Alpha-1 15%, VX-864, WVE-006, BEAM-302, Fazirsiran Injection (TAK-999, ARO-AAT), INBRX-101, Belcesiran, Alpha-1 MP, and others

• Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Therapeutic Assessment: Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency current marketed and Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency emerging therapies

• Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Market Dynamics: Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency market drivers and Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Content

Table of Contents

1. Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency

3. SWOT analysis of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency

4. Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Market Overview at a Glance

6. Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Disease Background and Overview

7. Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency

9. Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Unmet Needs

11. Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Emerging Therapies

12. Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Market Drivers

16. Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Market Barriers

17. Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Appendix

18. Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight



