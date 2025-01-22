Senate Bill 39 Printer's Number 18
PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - of a crime or knowingly causes a firearm or other dangerous
weapon to be present in a public recreation area with the
intent that the firearm or other dangerous weapon be used in
the commission of a crime.
(b) Grading.--
(1) An offense under subsection (a)(1) is a misdemeanor
of the third degree.
(2) An offense under subsection (a)(2) is a misdemeanor
of the first degree.
(c) Exceptions.--Subsection (a) shall not apply to:
(1) The lawful performance of official duties by an
officer, agent or employee of the United States, the
Commonwealth or a political subdivision who is authorized by
law to engage in or supervise the prevention, detection,
investigation or prosecution of a violation of law.
(2) The carrying of a rifle or shotgun by an instructor
or participant in a course of instruction provided by the
Pennsylvania Game Commission under 34 Pa.C.S. § 2704
(relating to eligibility for license).
(3) An association of veteran soldiers and its
auxiliaries or members of the armed forces of the United
States or the Commonwealth, including a reserve component,
when engaged in the performance of ceremonial duties with
county approval.
(d) Private recreation area.--Nothing in this section may be
construed to restrict the rights of the owner of a private
recreation area to implement policies relating to dangerous
weapons in the private recreation area.
(e) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following
words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this
