Senate Bill 39 Printer's Number 18

PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - of a crime or knowingly causes a firearm or other dangerous

weapon to be present in a public recreation area with the

intent that the firearm or other dangerous weapon be used in

the commission of a crime.

(b) Grading.--

(1) An offense under subsection (a)(1) is a misdemeanor

of the third degree.

(2) An offense under subsection (a)(2) is a misdemeanor

of the first degree.

(c) Exceptions.--Subsection (a) shall not apply to:

(1) The lawful performance of official duties by an

officer, agent or employee of the United States, the

Commonwealth or a political subdivision who is authorized by

law to engage in or supervise the prevention, detection,

investigation or prosecution of a violation of law.

(2) The carrying of a rifle or shotgun by an instructor

or participant in a course of instruction provided by the

Pennsylvania Game Commission under 34 Pa.C.S. § 2704

(relating to eligibility for license).

(3) An association of veteran soldiers and its

auxiliaries or members of the armed forces of the United

States or the Commonwealth, including a reserve component,

when engaged in the performance of ceremonial duties with

county approval.

(d) Private recreation area.--Nothing in this section may be

construed to restrict the rights of the owner of a private

recreation area to implement policies relating to dangerous

weapons in the private recreation area.

(e) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following

words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this

