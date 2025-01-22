Senate Bill 24 Printer's Number 9
PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
CHAPTER 1
PRELIMINARY PROVISIONS
Section 101. Short title.
This act shall be known and may be cited as the Office of New
Americans Act.
Section 102. Legislative policy and declarations.
The General Assembly finds and declares as follows:
(1) According to the United States Census Bureau,
Pennsylvania ranked 42nd among the 50 states in population
growth from April 1, 2010, to July 1, 2013, increasing only
0.56%.
(2) In 2012, Pennsylvania's 769,264 foreign-born
individuals comprised 6% of this Commonwealth's population,
an increase of 1.9% since 2000.
(3) Throughout this Commonwealth's history, immigrants
have played a critical role in this Commonwealth's economic,
cultural and political growth and success.
(4) Policies that promote the attraction, retention and
integration of immigrants will help enhance this
Commonwealth's economy and diversity, thereby improving the
lives of all residents and helping to remove barriers that
may undermine immigrants' full potential.
(5) Immigrants currently fill skilled positions
throughout this Commonwealth's economy and are a vital part
of this Commonwealth's economy and tax base.
(6) Thirty-eight percent of immigrants in this
Commonwealth have a bachelor of arts, bachelor of science or
graduate degree, compared to 28% of United-States-born
