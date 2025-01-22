Senate Bill 59 Printer's Number 22
PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - which provides a two-year, four-year, postsecondary, college-
parallel, terminal-general, terminal-technical, out-of-school
youth or adult education program or any combination of these.
The community college may also provide area career and technical
education services and credit, nonremedial college courses to
secondary senior high school students.
* * *
Section 1902-A. Powers and Duties of State Board of
Education.--(a) The State Board of Education shall have the
power, and its duty shall be:
(1) To adopt such policies, standards, rules and regulations
formulated by the Council of Higher Education, as may be
necessary to provide for the establishment, operation and
maintenance of community colleges, including minimum
requirements for physical facilities and equipment, curriculum,
faculty, standards and professional requirements, qualifications
for admission and advancement of students, student enrollment,
student population of the area to be served by the community
college, requirements for satisfactory completion of a two-year
or four-year program and the degrees or diplomas or certificates
to be awarded therefor, means of financing and financial
resources for the establishment and support of the community
college, and all matters necessary to effectuate the purposes of
this act.
* * *
Section 1912-A. Degrees.--(a) The State Board of Education
shall prescribe the types of diplomas, certificates or degrees
that may be granted students who complete post-secondary
education courses in community colleges.
(b) The board of trustees of a community college may offer a
