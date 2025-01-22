Senate Bill 59 Printer's Number 22

PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - which provides a two-year, four-year, postsecondary, college-

parallel, terminal-general, terminal-technical, out-of-school

youth or adult education program or any combination of these.

The community college may also provide area career and technical

education services and credit, nonremedial college courses to

secondary senior high school students.

* * *

Section 1902-A. Powers and Duties of State Board of

Education.--(a) The State Board of Education shall have the

power, and its duty shall be:

(1) To adopt such policies, standards, rules and regulations

formulated by the Council of Higher Education, as may be

necessary to provide for the establishment, operation and

maintenance of community colleges, including minimum

requirements for physical facilities and equipment, curriculum,

faculty, standards and professional requirements, qualifications

for admission and advancement of students, student enrollment,

student population of the area to be served by the community

college, requirements for satisfactory completion of a two-year

or four-year program and the degrees or diplomas or certificates

to be awarded therefor, means of financing and financial

resources for the establishment and support of the community

college, and all matters necessary to effectuate the purposes of

this act.

* * *

Section 1912-A. Degrees.--(a) The State Board of Education

shall prescribe the types of diplomas, certificates or degrees

that may be granted students who complete post-secondary

education courses in community colleges.

(b) The board of trustees of a community college may offer a

