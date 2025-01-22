Submit Release
Senate Bill 47 Printer's Number 20

PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 20

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

47

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY HUGHES, KEARNEY, COMITTA, STREET, HAYWOOD, COSTA,

KANE AND TARTAGLIONE, JANUARY 22, 2025

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JANUARY 22, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in firearms and other dangerous

articles, further providing for the offense of sale or

transfer of firearms.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 6111(g)(5) and (6) of Title 18 of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended to read:

§ 6111. Sale or transfer of firearms.

* * *

(g) Penalties.--

* * *

(5) Notwithstanding section 306 (relating to liability

for conduct of another; complicity) or any other statute to

the contrary, any person, licensed importer, licensed dealer

or licensed manufacturer who knowingly and intentionally

sells, delivers or transfers a firearm in violation of this

chapter [who has reason to believe that the firearm is

intended to be used in the commission of a crime or attempt

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

