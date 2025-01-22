Senate Bill 47 Printer's Number 20
PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 20
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
47
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY HUGHES, KEARNEY, COMITTA, STREET, HAYWOOD, COSTA,
KANE AND TARTAGLIONE, JANUARY 22, 2025
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JANUARY 22, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in firearms and other dangerous
articles, further providing for the offense of sale or
transfer of firearms.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 6111(g)(5) and (6) of Title 18 of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended to read:
§ 6111. Sale or transfer of firearms.
* * *
(g) Penalties.--
* * *
(5) Notwithstanding section 306 (relating to liability
for conduct of another; complicity) or any other statute to
the contrary, any person, licensed importer, licensed dealer
or licensed manufacturer who knowingly and intentionally
sells, delivers or transfers a firearm in violation of this
chapter [who has reason to believe that the firearm is
intended to be used in the commission of a crime or attempt
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
