Senate Bill 63 Printer's Number 24
PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - are amended to read:
§ 3802. Driving under influence of alcohol or controlled
substance.
* * *
(d) Controlled substances.--An individual may not drive,
operate or be in actual physical control of the movement of a
vehicle under any of the following circumstances:
(1) There is in the individual's blood any amount of a:
(i) Schedule I controlled substance, as defined in
the act of April 14, 1972 (P.L.233, No.64), known as The
Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act.
Except for an individual holding a commercial driver's
license as defined in section 1603 (relating to
definitions), this subparagraph shall not apply to
medical marijuana;
(ii) Schedule II or Schedule III controlled
substance, as defined in The Controlled Substance, Drug,
Device and Cosmetic Act, which has not been medically
prescribed for the individual; or
(iii) metabolite of a substance under subparagraph
(i) or (ii).
(2) The individual is under the influence of a drug,
including medical marijuana, or combination of drugs which
includes medical marijuana to a degree which impairs the
individual's ability to safely drive, operate or be in actual
physical control of the movement of the vehicle. The
following apply:
(i) Possession of a medical marijuana patient
identification card shall not, in and of itself,
establish reasonable grounds to request a chemical test
20250SB0063PN0024 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.