Senate Bill 68 Printer's Number 28

PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - (3) any school, educational facility, community center,

municipal building, courthouse facility, State or local

government building or vehicle or juvenile detention center;

(4) the grounds adjacent to and owned or occupied by any

facility set forth in paragraph (1), (2) or (3); or

(5) any personal property located in any facility set

forth in this subsection.

* * *

(b) Grading.--An offense under this section [is a felony of

the third degree if the act is one of desecration as defined in

section 5509 or if the actor causes pecuniary loss in excess of

$5,000. Pecuniary loss includes the cost of repair or

replacement of the property affected. Otherwise, institutional

vandalism is a misdemeanor of the second degree.] shall be

graded as follows:

(1) A felony of the first degree if death results from

the act committed in violation of this section.

(2) A felony of the second degree if bodily injury to a

person, including a public safety officer performing duties

as a direct or proximate result of conduct prohibited by this

section, results from the act committed in violation of this

section or if the act includes the use, attempted use or

threatened use of an instrument of crime, explosives or fire.

(3) A felony of the third degree if:

(i) bodily injury to a person, including a public

safety officer performing duties as a direct or proximate

result of conduct prohibited by this section, results

from the act committed in violation of this section;

(ii) the act is one of desecration; or

(iii) the actor causes pecuniary loss, which

20250SB0068PN0028 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30