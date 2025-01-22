Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,632 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,413 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 83 Printer's Number 38

PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - § 7161. Fees.

* * *

(f) Civil and landlord-tenant cases.--Fees in civil and

landlord-tenant cases shall be as follows:

(1) For serving complaint, summons or notice on suitor

or tenant, either personally or by leaving a copy, [$13] $20,

plus [$5] $10 for each additional defendant at the same

address, [$2.50] $5 for each return of service, plus mileage.

(2) For levying goods, including schedule of property

levied upon and set aside, notice of levy and return of

service, [$75] $125, plus mileage.

(3) For advertising personal property for public sale,

[$7] $10 per posting, with a maximum [$21] $30 fee, plus

mileage, plus the cost of advertising.

(4) For selling goods levied, receipts and returns to

court, [$85] $125, plus mileage.

(5) For making return of not found, [$13] $20, plus

mileage. Payment shall be limited to three returns of not

found.

(6) For executing order of possession, [$13] $20, plus

[$5] $10 for each additional defendant at the same address,

[$2.50] $5 for each return of service, plus mileage.

(7) For ejectment, [$90] $150, [$2.50] $5 for each

return of service, plus mileage.

(8) For making any return of service other than not

found, [$2.50] $5 each.

(9) For providing courtroom security as ordered, [$13]

$25 per hour, assessed against one or more parties as

determined by the court.

(10) Actual mileage for travel by motor vehicle shall be

20250SB0083PN0038 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 83 Printer's Number 38

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more