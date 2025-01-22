Senate Bill 83 Printer's Number 38

PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - § 7161. Fees.

* * *

(f) Civil and landlord-tenant cases.--Fees in civil and

landlord-tenant cases shall be as follows:

(1) For serving complaint, summons or notice on suitor

or tenant, either personally or by leaving a copy, [$13] $20,

plus [$5] $10 for each additional defendant at the same

address, [$2.50] $5 for each return of service, plus mileage.

(2) For levying goods, including schedule of property

levied upon and set aside, notice of levy and return of

service, [$75] $125, plus mileage.

(3) For advertising personal property for public sale,

[$7] $10 per posting, with a maximum [$21] $30 fee, plus

mileage, plus the cost of advertising.

(4) For selling goods levied, receipts and returns to

court, [$85] $125, plus mileage.

(5) For making return of not found, [$13] $20, plus

mileage. Payment shall be limited to three returns of not

found.

(6) For executing order of possession, [$13] $20, plus

[$5] $10 for each additional defendant at the same address,

[$2.50] $5 for each return of service, plus mileage.

(7) For ejectment, [$90] $150, [$2.50] $5 for each

return of service, plus mileage.

(8) For making any return of service other than not

found, [$2.50] $5 each.

(9) For providing courtroom security as ordered, [$13]

$25 per hour, assessed against one or more parties as

determined by the court.

(10) Actual mileage for travel by motor vehicle shall be

