Senate Bill 92 Printer's Number 47
PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - (i) prior to the commission of the offense, the
person had two or more prior convictions for a violation
of section 13(a)(14) or (30) of the Controlled Substance,
Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act; and
(ii) the person received anything of more than de
minimis value, directly or indirectly, as consideration
for dispensing, delivering, giving, prescribing, selling
or distributing the controlled substance or counterfeit
controlled substance.
(2) Paragraph (1) shall not apply to a person convicted
under section 2502(c) (relating to murder) when the victim is
less than 13 years of age and the conduct arises out of the
same criminal act.
(3) Paragraph (1.1) shall not apply:
(i) to a person convicted under section 2502(c) when
the victim is less than 13 years of age and the conduct
arises out of the same criminal act;
(ii) if the person and the decedent intended to use
the controlled substance or counterfeit controlled
substance together; or
(iii) if the person used the controlled substance or
counterfeit controlled substance with the decedent .
* * *
Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.
20250SB0092PN0047 - 2 -
