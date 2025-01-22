Senate Bill 103 Printer's Number 56
PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - Section 2. Sections 6105(e)(1)(i), 6107(a), 6108(a)(4)
introductory paragraph and (iii) and (g), 6108.7(b), 6109(a),
6113(f) and 6114(c) of Title 23 are amended to read:
§ 6105. Responsibilities of law enforcement agencies.
* * *
(e) Statewide registry.--
(1) The Pennsylvania State Police shall establish a
Statewide registry of protection orders and shall maintain a
complete and systematic record and index of all valid
temporary and final court orders of protection, court-
approved consent agreements and a foreign protection order
filed pursuant to section 6104(d) (relating to full faith and
credit and foreign protection orders). The Statewide registry
shall include, but need not be limited to, the following:
(i) The names of the plaintiff and any protected
parties or noncustodial parent.
* * *
§ 6107. Hearings.
(a) General rule.--Within ten business days of the filing of
a petition under this chapter, a hearing shall be held before
the court, at which the plaintiff must prove the allegation of
abuse by a preponderance of the evidence. The court shall, at
the time the defendant is given notice of the hearing, advise
the defendant of the right to be represented by counsel, of the
right to present evidence, of the right to compel attendance of
witnesses, of the method by which witnesses may be compelled, of
the possibility that any firearm, other weapon or ammunition
owned and any firearm license possessed may be ordered
temporarily relinquished, of the options for relinquishment of a
firearm pursuant to this chapter, of the possibility that
