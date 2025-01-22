Senate Bill 121 Printer's Number 71
PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - homicides among children and teenagers in this Commonwealth
ranked as one of the highest in the nation.
(3) The annual cost of gun violence across the United
States is estimated to be more than $100,000,000,000 and
could be as high as $229,000,000,000 per year.
(4) Too little is known about gun violence, its causes
and the best practices for its prevention. There is a
substantial need for publicly funded academic research in gun
violence. The need for more research and more sophisticated
research is critical in fighting the plague of gun violence
in our schools and communities.
(5) Federal funding for gun violence research through
the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was
effectively eliminated by Congress in 1996 through the
passage of a provision known as the Dickey Amendment.
(6) It is the intent of this act to provide State
funding for gun violence research in place of the Federal
funding that has been curtailed by the Dickey Amendment.
Section 3. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Center." The Center for Gun Violence Research established
under section 4.
"University." Any of the following:
(1) An independent institution of higher education
located in and incorporated or chartered by the Commonwealth,
entitled to confer degrees as specified in 24 Pa.C.S. § 6505
(relating to power to confer degrees) and entitled to apply
to itself the designation "college," "university" or
20250SB0121PN0071 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.