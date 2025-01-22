Senate Bill 123 Printer's Number 73
PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - (2) permits the Pennsylvania State Police and any local
police department to receive, record and securely and
confidentially retain location data indefinitely;
(3) may be worn around a person's wrist or ankle; and
(4) once fitted around a person's wrist or ankle, cannot
be removed without using specialized equipment specifically
designed for that purpose and alerting the Pennsylvania State
Police and each local police department that the device has
been removed.
* * *
Section 2. Section 6108(a) of Title 23 is amended by adding
a paragraph to read:
§ 6108. Relief.
(a) General rule.--Subject to subsection (a.1), the court
may grant any protection order or approve any consent agreement
to bring about a cessation of abuse of the plaintiff or minor
children. The order or agreement may include:
* * *
(6.1) Requiring an electronic monitoring device to be
placed on the defendant, if the defendant is found to present
a substantial risk of violating the final protection from
abuse order or committing a crime against the victim
punishable by imprisonment, subject to the following:
(i) The electronic monitoring device shall monitor
the defendant's location relative to all persons for whom
protection is sought. The court shall determine the
distance at which the defendant is to remain from all
persons seeking protection from abuse and specific
locations from which the defendant shall refrain.
(ii) Except as provided under subparagraph (iii),
20250SB0123PN0073 - 2 -
