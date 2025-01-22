Senate Bill 123 Printer's Number 73

PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - (2) permits the Pennsylvania State Police and any local

police department to receive, record and securely and

confidentially retain location data indefinitely;

(3) may be worn around a person's wrist or ankle; and

(4) once fitted around a person's wrist or ankle, cannot

be removed without using specialized equipment specifically

designed for that purpose and alerting the Pennsylvania State

Police and each local police department that the device has

been removed.

* * *

Section 2. Section 6108(a) of Title 23 is amended by adding

a paragraph to read:

§ 6108. Relief.

(a) General rule.--Subject to subsection (a.1), the court

may grant any protection order or approve any consent agreement

to bring about a cessation of abuse of the plaintiff or minor

children. The order or agreement may include:

* * *

(6.1) Requiring an electronic monitoring device to be

placed on the defendant, if the defendant is found to present

a substantial risk of violating the final protection from

abuse order or committing a crime against the victim

punishable by imprisonment, subject to the following:

(i) The electronic monitoring device shall monitor

the defendant's location relative to all persons for whom

protection is sought. The court shall determine the

distance at which the defendant is to remain from all

persons seeking protection from abuse and specific

locations from which the defendant shall refrain.

(ii) Except as provided under subparagraph (iii),

