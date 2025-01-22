Submit Release
Senate Bill 122 Printer's Number 72

PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 72

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

122

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY HUGHES, SANTARSIERO, STREET, KEARNEY, COMITTA,

HAYWOOD, KANE, FONTANA, SCHWANK, COSTA, COLLETT, SAVAL,

TARTAGLIONE AND KIM, JANUARY 22, 2025

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JANUARY 22, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in firearms and other dangerous

articles, further providing for sale or transfer of firearms;

and abrogating a regulation.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 6111(f)(1) and (2) of Title 18 of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended to read:

§ 6111. Sale or transfer of firearms.

* * *

(f) Application of section.--

(1) For the purposes of this section only, [except as

provided by paragraph (2),] "firearm" shall mean any weapon

which is designed to or may readily be converted to expel any

projectile by the action of an explosive or the frame or

receiver of any such weapon.

[(2) The provisions contained in subsections (a) and (c)

shall only apply to pistols or revolvers with a barrel length

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

