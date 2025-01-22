Senate Bill 127 Printer's Number 76

PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - training programs made available by the Department of Education

under subsection (c).

(iv) A description of the manner in which school entities

are offering instruction in the Holocaust, genocide and human

rights violations, including the number of hours of instruction

offered, the grade levels at which such instruction is offered

and the course within such instruction is integrated.

(v) The recommendations for improvements to the offering of

instruction in the Holocaust, genocide and human rights

violations, including recommended legislation.

(2) Adopt a regulation, pursuant to the act of June 25, 1982

(P.L.633, No.181), known as the "Regulatory Review Act," to

require school entities to offer instruction in the Holocaust,

genocide and human rights violations that is consistent with

subsections (a) and (b), if the study conducted by the State

Board of Education under paragraph (1) demonstrates that less

than ninety percent of the school entities are offering

instruction in the Holocaust, genocide and human rights

violations consistent with subsections (a) and (b).

(3) Adopt rules and regulations necessary for the

implementation of this section pursuant to the "Regulatory

Review Act."

(g) For purposes of this section, the term "school entity"

shall mean a school district, charter school, regional charter

school, cyber charter school, intermediate unit or area career

and technical school.]

Section 2. The act is amended by adding a section to read:

Section 1554.1. Holocaust, Genocide and Human Rights

Violations Instruction Required.--(a) (1) Beginning with

school year 2026-2027, a school entity shall offer instruction

20250SB0127PN0076 - 5 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30