Senate Bill 127 Printer's Number 76
PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - training programs made available by the Department of Education
under subsection (c).
(iv) A description of the manner in which school entities
are offering instruction in the Holocaust, genocide and human
rights violations, including the number of hours of instruction
offered, the grade levels at which such instruction is offered
and the course within such instruction is integrated.
(v) The recommendations for improvements to the offering of
instruction in the Holocaust, genocide and human rights
violations, including recommended legislation.
(2) Adopt a regulation, pursuant to the act of June 25, 1982
(P.L.633, No.181), known as the "Regulatory Review Act," to
require school entities to offer instruction in the Holocaust,
genocide and human rights violations that is consistent with
subsections (a) and (b), if the study conducted by the State
Board of Education under paragraph (1) demonstrates that less
than ninety percent of the school entities are offering
instruction in the Holocaust, genocide and human rights
violations consistent with subsections (a) and (b).
(3) Adopt rules and regulations necessary for the
implementation of this section pursuant to the "Regulatory
Review Act."
(g) For purposes of this section, the term "school entity"
shall mean a school district, charter school, regional charter
school, cyber charter school, intermediate unit or area career
and technical school.]
Section 2. The act is amended by adding a section to read:
Section 1554.1. Holocaust, Genocide and Human Rights
Violations Instruction Required.--(a) (1) Beginning with
school year 2026-2027, a school entity shall offer instruction
20250SB0127PN0076 - 5 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.