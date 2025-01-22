Senate Bill 128 Printer's Number 77
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
128
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, COLEMAN, BROOKS, PENNYCUICK, MARTIN,
HUTCHINSON, J. WARD AND STEFANO, JANUARY 22, 2025
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JANUARY 22, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in terms and courses of study,
providing for online curriculum availability.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known
as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 1529. Online Curriculum Availability.--(a)
Beginning with the 2025-2026 school year and each school year
thereafter, a school entity shall post an Internet link or title
for every textbook used by the school entity, a course syllabus
or a written summary of each instructional course and the State
academic standards for each instructional course offered by the
school entity on its publicly accessible Internet website. The
information shall be updated no later than thirty (30) business
days after each time the list of textbooks, syllabi, course
