Senate Bill 128 Printer's Number 77

PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 77

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

128

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, COLEMAN, BROOKS, PENNYCUICK, MARTIN,

HUTCHINSON, J. WARD AND STEFANO, JANUARY 22, 2025

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JANUARY 22, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in terms and courses of study,

providing for online curriculum availability.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known

as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 1529. Online Curriculum Availability.--(a)

Beginning with the 2025-2026 school year and each school year

thereafter, a school entity shall post an Internet link or title

for every textbook used by the school entity, a course syllabus

or a written summary of each instructional course and the State

academic standards for each instructional course offered by the

school entity on its publicly accessible Internet website. The

information shall be updated no later than thirty (30) business

days after each time the list of textbooks, syllabi, course

