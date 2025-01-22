Senate Resolution 9 Printer's Number 81
PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 81
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
9
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY ROTHMAN, PISCIOTTANO, FARRY, MARTIN, FONTANA,
PHILLIPS-HILL, PENNYCUICK, LAUGHLIN, COMITTA, BROWN, CULVER,
BAKER AND COSTA, JANUARY 22, 2025
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JANUARY 22, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Honoring the 85th birthday and ongoing achievements of former
Pennsylvania First Lady and advocate Virginia "Ginny"
Thornburgh.
WHEREAS, Virginia "Ginny" Thornburgh was born January 7,
1940, in Hastings on Hudson, New York; and
WHEREAS, Ms. Thornburgh earned her bachelor's degree in
Philosophy and Religion at Wheaton College; and
WHEREAS, Ms. Thornburgh went on to earn her master's degree
in Education from Harvard University; and
WHEREAS, Following her education, Ms. Thornburgh taught third
grade in Lincoln, Massachusetts; and
WHEREAS, Ms. Thornburgh devoted decades of her life to
advocating for people with disabilities; and
WHEREAS, Ms. Thornburgh served as the Director of Interfaith
Initiative for the American Association of People with
disabilities, assisting people with disabilities and their
families as they sought spiritual and religious access; and
WHEREAS, Ms. Thornburgh served for 19 years as the Director
