Senate Resolution 9 Printer's Number 81

PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 81

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

9

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY ROTHMAN, PISCIOTTANO, FARRY, MARTIN, FONTANA,

PHILLIPS-HILL, PENNYCUICK, LAUGHLIN, COMITTA, BROWN, CULVER,

BAKER AND COSTA, JANUARY 22, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JANUARY 22, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Honoring the 85th birthday and ongoing achievements of former

Pennsylvania First Lady and advocate Virginia "Ginny"

Thornburgh.

WHEREAS, Virginia "Ginny" Thornburgh was born January 7,

1940, in Hastings on Hudson, New York; and

WHEREAS, Ms. Thornburgh earned her bachelor's degree in

Philosophy and Religion at Wheaton College; and

WHEREAS, Ms. Thornburgh went on to earn her master's degree

in Education from Harvard University; and

WHEREAS, Following her education, Ms. Thornburgh taught third

grade in Lincoln, Massachusetts; and

WHEREAS, Ms. Thornburgh devoted decades of her life to

advocating for people with disabilities; and

WHEREAS, Ms. Thornburgh served as the Director of Interfaith

Initiative for the American Association of People with

disabilities, assisting people with disabilities and their

families as they sought spiritual and religious access; and

WHEREAS, Ms. Thornburgh served for 19 years as the Director

