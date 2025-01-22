Submit Release
Senate Bill 141 Printer's Number 86

PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 86

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

141

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA, ROTHMAN, PENNYCUICK, J. WARD AND

STEFANO, JANUARY 22, 2025

REFERRED TO FINANCE, JANUARY 22, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 24 (Education) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in preliminary provisions relating to retirement

for school employees, further providing for definitions.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The definition of "governmental entity" in

section 8102 of Title 24 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended to read:

§ 8102. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this part shall

have, unless the context clearly indicates otherwise, the

meanings given to them in this section:

* * *

"Governmental entity." Board of school directors, board of

public education, intermediate unit board of directors, area

vocational-technical board, any governing board of any agency or

authority created by them, and the Commonwealth. The term does

not include an association authorized to receive membership dues

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

Senate Bill 141 Printer's Number 86

