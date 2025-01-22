Senate Bill 141 Printer's Number 86
PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 86
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
141
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA, ROTHMAN, PENNYCUICK, J. WARD AND
STEFANO, JANUARY 22, 2025
REFERRED TO FINANCE, JANUARY 22, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 24 (Education) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in preliminary provisions relating to retirement
for school employees, further providing for definitions.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definition of "governmental entity" in
section 8102 of Title 24 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended to read:
§ 8102. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this part shall
have, unless the context clearly indicates otherwise, the
meanings given to them in this section:
* * *
"Governmental entity." Board of school directors, board of
public education, intermediate unit board of directors, area
vocational-technical board, any governing board of any agency or
authority created by them, and the Commonwealth. The term does
not include an association authorized to receive membership dues
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
