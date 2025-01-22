Senate Bill 52 Printer's Number 96
PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - contract, certificate or plan issued by an insurer that provides
medical or health care coverage on an annual basis to an
individual other than in connection with a group.
"Insurer." An entity that offers, issues or renews an
individual or group health insurance policy that provides
medical or health care coverage by a health care facility or
licensed health care provider and that is governed under any of
the following:
(1) The act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known as
The Insurance Company Law of 1921, including section 630 and
Article XXIV thereof.
(2) The act of December 29, 1972 (P.L.1701, No.364),
known as the Health Maintenance Organization Act.
(3) 40 Pa.C.S. Ch. 61 (relating to hospital plan
corporations).
(4) 40 Pa.C.S. Ch. 63 (relating to professional health
services plan corporations).
"Out-of-network provider." A provider who does not contract
with an insurer to provide health care services to an enrollee
under a health insurance policy.
Section 3. Limitation on annual and lifetime limits.
(a) Limits.--Except as otherwise provided in this section,
an insurer offering, issuing or renewing an individual or group
health insurance policy may not establish, on either an annual
or lifetime basis, a limit on the dollar value of any core
benefit for an enrollee, whether provided by an in-network
provider or out-of-network provider.
(b) Core benefit.--For purposes of this section, a core
benefit shall include:
(1) A benefit for which no annual or lifetime per
20250SB0052PN0096 - 3 -
