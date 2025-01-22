Senate Bill 149 Printer's Number 101

PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - duration of the exemption and in a manner prescribed by

department regulation. After the fifth year, the subject

vehicle shall receive an emission inspection in accordance

with this section. The following shall apply:

(i) The department shall notify each official

inspection station on a periodic basis of vehicles exempt

from the requirements for emission inspection.

(ii) This paragraph shall not apply to the extent

that Federal funding would not be received by the

Commonwealth due to the exemption under this paragraph.

Notice of nonapplicability under this subparagraph shall

be transmitted by the department to the Legislative

Reference Bureau for publication in the next available

issue of the Pennsylvania Bulletin.

(6) Gas cap test not required for certain vehicles.--A

subject vehicle that was manufactured without a gas cap shall

not be required to receive a gas cap test to determine

whether or not the subject vehicle's gas cap is functioning

as designed.

(h) Anti-tampering inspection.--Notwithstanding subsection

(g)(5), the five most recent model year vehicles shall be

subject to visual anti-tampering inspections for the presence of

emissions control components installed on the vehicle by

manufacturers, which may occur during the annual safety

inspection.

Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.

