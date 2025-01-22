Senate Bill 149 Printer's Number 101
PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - duration of the exemption and in a manner prescribed by
department regulation. After the fifth year, the subject
vehicle shall receive an emission inspection in accordance
with this section. The following shall apply:
(i) The department shall notify each official
inspection station on a periodic basis of vehicles exempt
from the requirements for emission inspection.
(ii) This paragraph shall not apply to the extent
that Federal funding would not be received by the
Commonwealth due to the exemption under this paragraph.
Notice of nonapplicability under this subparagraph shall
be transmitted by the department to the Legislative
Reference Bureau for publication in the next available
issue of the Pennsylvania Bulletin.
(6) Gas cap test not required for certain vehicles.--A
subject vehicle that was manufactured without a gas cap shall
not be required to receive a gas cap test to determine
whether or not the subject vehicle's gas cap is functioning
as designed.
(h) Anti-tampering inspection.--Notwithstanding subsection
(g)(5), the five most recent model year vehicles shall be
subject to visual anti-tampering inspections for the presence of
emissions control components installed on the vehicle by
manufacturers, which may occur during the annual safety
inspection.
Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.
