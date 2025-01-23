Eastern Cape committed to addressing challenges of unemployed medical doctors in public healthcare

The Eastern Cape Provincial Government, led by Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane, has committed to addressing the pressing issue of unemployed doctors in the province. Yesterday, Premier Mabuyane together with Director General, Mbulelo Sogoni, as well as Acting MEC for Health Sibulele Ngongo, met with leadership of Cosatu in the province and representatives of unemployed doctors to discuss their demands for permanent employment.

The meeting was a crucial step in the Provincial Government's efforts to address these demands. In addressing the issue, the Premier has directed the Eastern Cape Department of Health supported by the Office of the Premier and Provincial Treasury to determine posts that may be filled informed by the need and available budget.

“Doctors will be employed, and we are hard at work in resolving this problem. In the interests of ensuring transparency on these matters, my office will continue updating relevant stakeholders on this issue,” Premier Mabuyane said.

The Premier emphasised that the Provincial Government recognises the critical role medical professionals play in ensuring the health and well-being of citizens.

While acknowledging the need for more doctors across the province, Premier Mabuyane emphasised that the Department of Health faces budgetary constraints, partly due to unbudgeted medico-legal claims.

The Provincial Government is exploring short-to-long-term initiatives aimed at addressing the issue of unemployment among medical professionals, as well as partnerships with private sector healthcare providers.

"We are committed to working together with all stakeholders to address the health challenges facing our province. By working together, we can ensure that our citizens have access to quality healthcare services and that our province has the skilled healthcare workers it needs to thrive,” Mabuyane added.

Premier Mabuyane has determined that all these processes should lead to the employment of medical professionals using available resources, effective from 01 April 2025.

