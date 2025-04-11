Deputy Minister Mhlauli hosts career expo at Kaalfontein High School

The Deputy Minister in The Presidency, Nonceba Mhlauli, will on Friday, 11 April 2025, host a Career Expo at Kaalfontein High School in Midrand, Gauteng Province.

This event forms part of ongoing efforts by The Presidency to engage young people meaningfully and expose them to a wide range of educational and career opportunities. The Expo will bring together learners, educators, public and private sector institutions, and career guidance professionals.

Members of the media are invited to cover the Expo as follows:

Date: Friday 11 April 2025

Time: 09h00 – 12h00

Venue: Kaalfontein High School, 1603 Bluegum Street, Ebony Park, Midrand, Johannesburg

The Career Expo will feature:

- A keynote address by Deputy Minister Mhlauli

- Career exhibitions

- Interactive sessions with professionals and skills development experts

- Information on bursaries, internships, and post-matric opportunities

Media enquiries:

Mandisa Mbele

Head: Office of the Deputy Minister

Cell: 082 580 2213

