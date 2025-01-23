Minister Nobuhle Nkabane briefs media at conclusion of stakeholder engagement on PSET sector readiness for 2025 academic year, 23 Jan

The Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Nobuhle Nkabane, will conclude the two-day stakeholder engagement on the readiness of the Post-School Education and Training (PSET) sector for the 2025 academic year with a media briefing tomorrow.

The Honourable Minister will address the media to present key outcomes, resolutions, and commitments from the engagement.

Media briefing details are as follows:

Date: 23 January 2025

Time: 13:30

Venue: ANEW Hotel OR Tambo Johannesburg, 1 Country Street, Lakefield, Benoni.

This stakeholder engagement has brought together representatives from student formations, institutional governance bodies, universities, TVET colleges, and Community Education and Training colleges. The discussions have centred on ensuring the sector’s preparedness for the 2025 academic year and addressing critical challenges, including student funding, infrastructure development, ICT readiness, and student accommodation.

The Honourable Minister, Dr. Nkabane, remains committed to fostering a seamless academic year start while driving the PSET sector’s contribution to South Africa’s

developmental priorities.

We cordially invite members of the media to attend this briefing and provide coverage of the resolutions shaping the future of the PSET sector.

For media enquiries or confirmation of attendance, please contact:

Ms. Camagwini Mavovana

Media Liaison Officer

Cell: 083 400 3206

Mr. Fanie Ngoma

Director: External Communication and Media Liaison

Cell: 083 575 2039

#GovZAUpdates

