Berlin Barracks / DUI Criminal Refusal / DLS / Aggravated OOC / VCOR / FIPO

INCIDENT

CASE#: 25A3000465

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alyssa Nozka

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 1/22/2025 at 2039 hours

STREET: I 89 South

TOWN: Berlin

VIOLATION: Criminal Refusal, Criminal DLS, Aggravated operation without consent of the owner, False reports to law enforcement authorities, and Violations of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Michael Audet

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a report of a motor vehicle off the edge of the Exit 7 ramp of Interstate 89 South. The operator, Michal Audet, displayed signs of impairment, and Troopers arrested him for suspicion of DUI. He was transported to the Berlin barracks for processing and subsequently lodged at the Northeast Correctional Facility. Audet also had a warrant for Failure to Appear based on other charges. He was ordered into the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 01/23/25 at 1230 hours.

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Facility

BAIL: $500

MUG SHOT: Not Available

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Washington Superior Court-Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/23/25 at 1230 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.