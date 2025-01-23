Berlin Barracks / DUI Criminal Refusal / DLS / Aggravated OOC / VCOR / FIPO
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
INCIDENT
CASE#: 25A3000465
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alyssa Nozka
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 1/22/2025 at 2039 hours
STREET: I 89 South
TOWN: Berlin
VIOLATION: Criminal Refusal, Criminal DLS, Aggravated operation without consent of the owner, False reports to law enforcement authorities, and Violations of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Michael Audet
AGE: 60
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a report of a motor vehicle off the edge of the Exit 7 ramp of Interstate 89 South. The operator, Michal Audet, displayed signs of impairment, and Troopers arrested him for suspicion of DUI. He was transported to the Berlin barracks for processing and subsequently lodged at the Northeast Correctional Facility. Audet also had a warrant for Failure to Appear based on other charges. He was ordered into the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 01/23/25 at 1230 hours.
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Facility
BAIL: $500
MUG SHOT: Not Available
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Washington Superior Court-Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/23/25 at 1230 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.