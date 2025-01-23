Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,632 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,411 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks / DUI Criminal Refusal / DLS / Aggravated OOC / VCOR / FIPO

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

INCIDENT

 

CASE#: 25A3000465                                         

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alyssa Nozka

STATION: Berlin Barracks                                  

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 1/22/2025 at 2039 hours

STREET: I 89 South

TOWN: Berlin

VIOLATION: Criminal Refusal, Criminal DLS, Aggravated operation without consent of the owner, False reports to law enforcement authorities, and Violations of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Michael Audet

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a report of a motor vehicle off the edge of the Exit 7 ramp of Interstate 89 South. The operator, Michal Audet, displayed signs of impairment, and Troopers arrested him for suspicion of DUI. He was transported to the Berlin barracks for processing and subsequently lodged at the Northeast Correctional Facility. Audet also had a warrant for Failure to Appear based on other charges. He was ordered into the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 01/23/25 at 1230 hours.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Facility

BAIL: $500

MUG SHOT: Not Available

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Washington Superior Court-Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/23/25 at 1230 hours

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Berlin Barracks / DUI Criminal Refusal / DLS / Aggravated OOC / VCOR / FIPO

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more